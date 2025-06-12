From Churches to Homes: Conversions and Contemporary Renovations That Fuse Past and Present

Save this picture! The Church Residence / Michiru Higginbotham. Image © Katherine Lu

What does a change in use and/or scale in buildings imply? How can a church or chapel be transformed into a home? While the architecture of many contemporary sacred spaces shows a remarkable capacity for adaptation and evolution, the creative boundaries of many professionals extend beyond their conception as structures of spirituality or worship. Globally, the conversion of large churches and small chapels into private residences reveals a wide field for intervention and exploration, one that can preserve, restore, adapt, and/or renew the character of spaces originally conceived for other uses and scales, which for various reasons have been abandoned, become obsolete, or now require transformation.

Investigating the typologies of ancient churches and chapels that gathered large crowds for decades, a series of structural, constructive, and symbolic features define their origin as communal gathering spaces. Looking across many Latin American cities, for example, one can perceive an urban planning system where the church forms part of a central area, often consolidated around a main square with key buildings surrounding it. So, why not transform these sacred spaces of mass gatherings, spirituality, and worship into homes that bring together all family members? How could the typologies of houses and churches enter into dialogue to build new bonds among their users?

Beyond adapting to residential use, there are examples of chapels and churches such as MADE LIM Café by NONE SPACE in South Korea which, with 120 years of heritage, propose a coexistence between past and present by combining cultural and gastronomic uses. In this case, bricks, stained glass, and structures originally used as auditoriums serve as the finishing materials retained from the church. On the other hand, the proposal by Tectône in Charenton-le-Pont, France, seeks to provide a place for both living and working within the community, open and adapted to contemporary needs. Combining apartments and a community store, the adaptive reuse of this chapel reveals through its materiality a fusion of restored, preserved, and expanded structures.

On Blending Contemporary Materials in the Reconversion of Churches and Chapels

Faced with the challenge of extending the useful life of churches while preserving their symbolic and historical value, numerous architects have proposed various design strategies, ranging from façade treatments to the addition or overlap of volumes. Using different materials, textures, and finishing colors, the fusion of contemporary elements is conceived with multiple aims: to highlight the age of the structures or installations, improve maintenance, distinguish styles from different periods, and more. At Columbia City Abbey Apartments by Allied8, the age and history of the Abbey inspired a revitalization project that offers each resident a personal and tangible connection. The design team chose to build with the same robust materials used in the original construction (brick, wood, and concrete) providing acoustic insulation and acting as natural thermal mass.

Meanwhile, HOYT Architecten worked on transforming the Overschie Church in northern Rotterdam, built in 1953, with a design that preserved the church’s essence intact. Through minimal exterior interventions, the project added two layers to the roof. Treating the church’s structure as sacred and integrating old artifacts and elements inside, the apartments were designed around the central nave. One apartment features the church’s large safe in the kitchen, others retain masonry arches, and some include balconies in the old confessionals. There is also a narrow, tall apartment in the tower and a spacious loft above the altar. Likewise, the Church House extension by DAHA in Norman Park adapts the existing heritage church into a family home. The proposal responds to the church’s scale and form through materiality and formal gestures, creating a balance between the old and the new.

Globally and with increasing frequency, many buildings in poor condition, unprotected, empty, or abandoned in both rural and urban settings, are being recognized for their potential and heritage value. Many architecture and interior design practices focus their efforts on revitalizing these structures of industrial, commercial, religious, or political origin, recovering some of their original features to tell their foundational stories. For instance, Evolution Design’s conversion of a chapel with a historical structure and modern interior design is considered a true gem of Teesdale. The original windows of the 19th-century building were reopened to frame sweeping views of the valleys, allowing the appreciation of local history and architecture while offering a suitable environment for exploring the surrounding landscape. As designer Paul King explains, “Our approach was to provide solutions that answered the brief, but did not alter the historic details or essence of the Chapel. The main hall was the core element that gives the Chapel its feel of space and with its detailed simplicity it became the heart of the proposed design.”

Moreover, the project by Tuckey Design Studio in Devon, United Kingdom, also proposes converting a chapel into a permanent family home, aiming to rediscover the chapel's original character, which had lost its historical and architectural value after repeated interventions. With minimal renovations, the project achieves expanded spaces, increased storage, and greater natural light.

On the Integration of Interiors with Varying Levels and Proportions

How can we design warm and comfortable interiors for domestic life within large-scale spaces like the central areas of churches? What interior design strategies can help adapt a monumental scale to a domestic one? The Church Residence by Michiru Higginbotham has been renovated into a contemporary three-story home that preserves the integrity of the original church, maintaining its historic exterior while introducing a modern aesthetic within. Through a reinterpretation of geometry, materials, and lighting, the architectural intervention seeks a balance between tradition and contemporary design. Minimal partitions, floating mezzanines, and modified glazing contribute to creating a bright and open atmosphere inside the building. In contrast, the conversion of a church into a family home by Linc Thelen Design + Scrafano Architects in Chicago aimed to create an eclectic atmosphere by combining wallpaper and lighting fixtures. Featuring the church’s historical details, original stained glass, bell tower, exposed brick, and ceiling tension rods, the idea was to integrate all the comforts of modern living in harmony with its history.

Understanding the complexity of turning a place of worship into a home—and acknowledging the consequences of a shift in use and scale, new lighting and environmental needs, and so on, the Tas's Church by Garmendia Cordero Arquitectos in Spain reveals the transformation of an abandoned Renaissance church into a residence. Seeking the most sensitive intervention possible, the approach was to touch the church only when there was no other option, treating the action as a foreign element inserted within a ruin.