New York’s Lincoln Center Unveils Its West Side Transformation by Hood Design Studio, Weiss/Manfredi, and Moody Nolan

Save this picture! Aerial view from Amsterdam Avenue looking east; visible are new streetscape, gardens, and theater. Image © Brooklyn Digital Foundry

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. has revealed the design for the Amsterdam Avenue side of its campus, developed by Hood Design Studio, Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism, and Moody Nolan. Recently released renderings illustrate a transformation that includes a new outdoor performance venue, expanded community park spaces, and the removal of the existing wall along Amsterdam Avenue. In response to long-standing calls from both Lincoln Center and local communities, the construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by spring 2028.

The design balances interventions made more than a decade ago on the campus's east side, which created inviting public spaces on the north and east to support Lincoln Center's founding mission of making the arts accessible to all. The new plan also incorporates extensive input from an ongoing participatory process that began in 2023, engaging thousands of residents, community groups, students, and neighbors in shaping how the western edge of the campus is used. The proposal features a prominent new entrance, a public park with a lawn, a water feature, tree groves, and a garden, as well as a performance venue designed to enhance the experience for both artists and audiences.

The removal of the wall at Damrosch Park introduces a series of human-scale, pedestrian-friendly spaces designed to enhance circulation and create areas for community gathering and rest. Developed in collaboration with NYC Parks, the new landscape design envisions establishing a stronger connection between the park and the street, while integrating works of art and increasing accessibility to the broader campus. Referencing Lincoln Center's Modernist roots, the design maintains a central axis and formal entry points, while introducing contemporary elements that support flexibility, inclusivity, and a broader range of uses. Material choices, textures, and scales are aligned with the existing campus to ensure visual and spatial cohesion. Key features include improved sidewalks and bus waiting areas, expanded green space, new seating and lighting, enhanced entrances with gardens, and upcoming art and lighting installations within the concourse linking Amsterdam Avenue to the Broadway subway entrance.

The reimagined park also introduces new community-focused spaces anchored by an expansive lawn and a central water feature, offering areas for relaxation, play, and informal gathering. Echoing the historic geometries of Lincoln Center, the design references forms such as the Bandshell, reinterpreted here not as a barrier, but as an open, adaptable space for community use. An open terrace and flexible performance space further support smaller-scale programming and everyday public use, reinforcing the park's role as an accessible and welcoming urban space.

Anchoring the redesigned park is a new permanent performance venue, featuring an open plaza with capacity for approximately 2,000 audience members. Designed to support both artistic excellence and community engagement, the venue is positioned to preserve the historic vista from Josie Robertson Plaza while fulfilling the original vision of a theater within a park. Surrounded by a grid of trees that echoes the site's original design, the venue integrates into the landscape while enhancing year-round usability. Its orientation, stage configuration, and technological upgrades are aimed at improving acoustics and the overall experience for both performers and audiences, while reducing sound spill beyond the performance area. The plaza's flexible layout supports performances, community events, and recreational use, while additional features, including shaded seating areas, an Artists' Bar, and a grove with tiered seating, further activate the space during both performance and non-performance seasons.

