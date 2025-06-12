Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City

Located in southern Spain, Seville unfolds as a layered city shaped by centuries of cultural intersections. As the former capital of Al-Andalus and a central port during the Spanish Empire's expansion, its built environment reflects a deep historical complexity. From Roman foundations to Islamic geometries, from Renaissance palaces to contemporary interventions, Seville presents a unique spatial narrative in which architecture directly reflects its political, religious, and social transformations.
The city's architectural heritage is inseparable from its climate and geography. Narrow shaded streets, inner courtyards, and water as spatial elements reveal a deep knowledge of environmental adaptation that still informs how public and private spaces are articulated today. While monumental landmarks such as the Alcázar, the Giralda, or the Cathedral preserve and reinterpret historic legacies, modern projects have begun introducing new materials, programs, and spatial typologies, challenging conventional forms and proposing alternative ways to inhabit the city.
Over the past decades, Seville has also positioned itself as a testing ground for urban experimentation. Large-scale interventions such as the 1992 Expo or the redevelopment of its riverfront have opened new possibilities for contemporary architecture to emerge within a context that remains highly regulated and historically dense. From infrastructural projects to cultural facilities and housing complexes, Seville's recent architecture offers multiple readings of continuity, contrast, and transformation, making it a compelling case study to reflect on the role of design in negotiating memory, identity, and urban change.
Plaza de España / Aníbal González
Museum of Fine Arts of Seville
Alcázar of Seville
Metropol Parasol / Jürgen Mayer H. Architects
Triana Ceramic Museum / AF6 Arquitectos
Caixaforum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra
Seville Convention Center / Vázquez Consuegra
Andalusian Institute of Biotechnology / Sol89
Contemporary Art Space in the Old Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89
Parque Magallanes / Vázquez Consuegra
Torre Sevilla / César Pelli
Renovation of Sports Pavillion at University Campus / Rosana Caro Martínez
House City Wall / nodo17 group
Sports Facilities in Island of Cartuaja / Cayuela Marqués Architects
Reforma de planta baja Residencia Universitaria Flora Tristán / José Luis Sainz-Pardo + Plácido González + Miguel Ángel Chaves
Cruise Ship Terminal in the Port of Seville / Hombre de Piedra + Buró4
Municipal Center for Citizen Activities / Sección B Arquitectura
Enterprise Park in Arte Sacro / Suárez Santas Arquitectos
Cordoba House / Emilio Ambasz
Abengoa Tecnological Campus Palmas Altas / RSH+P + Vidal y Asociados arquitectos
MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra
We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.