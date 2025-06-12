Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City

Save this picture! Seville, Spain: Metropol parasol building at Seville on Andalusia in Spain. Image © Stefano Ember via Shutterstock

Located in southern Spain, Seville unfolds as a layered city shaped by centuries of cultural intersections. As the former capital of Al-Andalus and a central port during the Spanish Empire's expansion, its built environment reflects a deep historical complexity. From Roman foundations to Islamic geometries, from Renaissance palaces to contemporary interventions, Seville presents a unique spatial narrative in which architecture directly reflects its political, religious, and social transformations.

The city's architectural heritage is inseparable from its climate and geography. Narrow shaded streets, inner courtyards, and water as spatial elements reveal a deep knowledge of environmental adaptation that still informs how public and private spaces are articulated today. While monumental landmarks such as the Alcázar, the Giralda, or the Cathedral preserve and reinterpret historic legacies, modern projects have begun introducing new materials, programs, and spatial typologies, challenging conventional forms and proposing alternative ways to inhabit the city.

Over the past decades, Seville has also positioned itself as a testing ground for urban experimentation. Large-scale interventions such as the 1992 Expo or the redevelopment of its riverfront have opened new possibilities for contemporary architecture to emerge within a context that remains highly regulated and historically dense. From infrastructural projects to cultural facilities and housing complexes, Seville's recent architecture offers multiple readings of continuity, contrast, and transformation, making it a compelling case study to reflect on the role of design in negotiating memory, identity, and urban change.

Plaza de España / Aníbal González

Museum of Fine Arts of Seville

Alcázar of Seville

Torre Sevilla / César Pelli

