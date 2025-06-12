Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City

Located in southern Spain, Seville unfolds as a layered city shaped by centuries of cultural intersections. As the former capital of Al-Andalus and a central port during the Spanish Empire's expansion, its built environment reflects a deep historical complexity. From Roman foundations to Islamic geometries, from Renaissance palaces to contemporary interventions, Seville presents a unique spatial narrative in which architecture directly reflects its political, religious, and social transformations.

The city's architectural heritage is inseparable from its climate and geography. Narrow shaded streets, inner courtyards, and water as spatial elements reveal a deep knowledge of environmental adaptation that still informs how public and private spaces are articulated today. While monumental landmarks such as the Alcázar, the Giralda, or the Cathedral preserve and reinterpret historic legacies, modern projects have begun introducing new materials, programs, and spatial typologies, challenging conventional forms and proposing alternative ways to inhabit the city.

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 2 of 24Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 3 of 24Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 4 of 24Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 5 of 24Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - More Images+ 19

Over the past decades, Seville has also positioned itself as a testing ground for urban experimentation. Large-scale interventions such as the 1992 Expo or the redevelopment of its riverfront have opened new possibilities for contemporary architecture to emerge within a context that remains highly regulated and historically dense. From infrastructural projects to cultural facilities and housing complexes, Seville's recent architecture offers multiple readings of continuity, contrast, and transformation, making it a compelling case study to reflect on the role of design in negotiating memory, identity, and urban change.

Plaza de España / Aníbal González

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 16 of 24
Plaza de España. Image © Carlos Delgado via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Museum of Fine Arts of Seville

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 14 of 24
Museum of Fine Arts of Seville, Pepe Morón, via Wikipedia under CC BY 4.0. Image © Pepe Morón, via Wikipedia under CC BY 4.0

Alcázar of Seville

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 12 of 24
Alcázar of Seville, Ajay Suresh, via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0. Image © Ajay Suresh via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

Metropol Parasol / Jürgen Mayer H. Architects

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 2 of 24
Metropol Parasol / J. Mayer H + Arup. Image © Javier Orive

Triana Ceramic Museum / AF6 Arquitectos

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 11 of 24
Triana Ceramic Museum / AF6 Arquitectos. Image © Jesús Granada

Caixaforum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 22 of 24
CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Jesús Granada

Seville Convention Center / Vázquez Consuegra

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 21 of 24
Seville Convention Center / Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Duccio Malagamba

Andalusian Institute of Biotechnology / Sol89

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 20 of 24
Andalusian Institute of Biotechnology / Sol89 . Image © Jesús Granada

Contemporary Art Space in the Old Convent of Madre de Dios / Sol89

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 17 of 24
Contemporary Art Space in the Old Convent of Madre de Dios / sol89. Image © Fernando Alda 

Parque Magallanes / Vázquez Consuegra

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 4 of 24
Parque Magallanes / Vázquez Consuegra . Image © Fernando Alda 

Torre Sevilla / César Pelli

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 15 of 24
Torre Sevilla / César Pelli. Image © Gzzz , via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Renovation of Sports Pavillion at University Campus / Rosana Caro Martínez

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 7 of 24
Renovation of Sports Pavillion at University Campus / Rosana Caro Martínez. Image © Javier Orive

House City Wall / nodo17 group

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 3 of 24
House City Wall / nodo17 group . Image © Imagen Subliminal

Sports Facilities in Island of Cartuaja / Cayuela Marqués Architects

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 10 of 24
Sports Facilities in Island of Cartuaja / Cayuela Marqués Architects. Image © Jesús Granada

Reforma de planta baja Residencia Universitaria Flora Tristán / José Luis Sainz-Pardo + Plácido González + Miguel Ángel Chaves

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 9 of 24
Reforma de planta baja Residencia Universitaria Flora Tristán / José Luis Sainz-Pardo + Plácido González + Miguel Ángel Chaves. Image © Jesús Granada

Cruise Ship Terminal in the Port of Seville / Hombre de Piedra + Buró4

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 5 of 24
Cruise Ship Terminal in the Port of Seville / Hombre de Piedra + Buró4 . Image © Jesús Granada

Municipal Center for Citizen Activities / Sección B Arquitectura

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 8 of 24
Municipal Center for Citizen Activities / Sección B Arquitectura. Image © Jesús Granada

Enterprise Park in Arte Sacro / Suárez Santas Arquitectos

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 13 of 24
Enterprise Park in Arte Sacro / Suárez Santas Arquitectos. Image © Luis Asín Lapique

Cordoba House / Emilio Ambasz

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 18 of 24
Cordoba House / Emilio Ambasz. Image © Michele Alassio

Abengoa Tecnological Campus Palmas Altas / RSH+P + Vidal y Asociados arquitectos

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 23 of 24
Abengoa Tecnological Campus Palmas Altas / RSH+P + Vidal y Asociados arquitectos. Image

MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra

Seville Architecture City Guide: 21 Projects Tracing the Layers of an Andalusian City - Image 19 of 24
MKR Store in Seville / Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra. Image © Fernando Alda 

We invite you to visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

