Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Design of Oystra Mixed-Use Development in the United Arab Emirates

Oystra, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, is a 128,000-square-metre seafront development located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, that comprises 950 residential units, a comprehensive range of shopping, dining, and leisure amenities. Ras Al Khaimah, one of the UAE's fastest-growing emirates, is projected to see a 55% increase in its population by 2030, driving the need for an additional 45,000 homes. The emirate's tourism sector is also experiencing significant growth, with the number of visitors expected to rise to 3.5 million annually by 2030, up from 100,000 in 2013.

Situated 25 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah Airport and 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Al Marjan Island extends 4.5 kilometres into the Arabian Sea and boasts 23 kilometres of coastline, including 7.8 kilometres of white sand beaches. As part of the development strategy, the island is being transformed into a prominent destination, incorporating parks, marinas, wellness centres, and entertainment hubs. Oystra's sculptural 20-storey waterfront towers are set within a 42,000-square-metre landscape of gardens, courtyards, swimming pools, and a beach club overlooking the bay. A rooftop restaurant and an infinity pool offer panoramic views of Al Marjan Island and the Arabian Sea, further connecting the development to its surrounding landscape.

Oystra's sculptural design is inspired by the natural energies of the sea and the sky, responding to its environment with a sense of dynamism and openness. - Christos Passas, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects

The design of Oystra responds to the island's natural environment, with over 75% of its apartments offering unobstructed views of the sea. The development's signature fluid geometries are expressed through expansive balconies and terraces, which mirror the undulating patterns left by waves on sand. These outdoor spaces extend the living areas of the apartments while also providing shading from the intense desert sun, enhancing the comfort of the interiors. The development is directly connected to Al Marjan Island's tree-lined coastal promenade, providing residents with pedestrian access to the island via a sheltered shoreline walkway that benefits from the cooling effects of prevailing north-westerly winds.

Environmental strategies have been incorporated into the design, including environmental simulations to optimise site conditions, structure, and orientation. Digital mapping analysis has informed the development's external solar shading, and natural ventilation has been maximised. The project will also feature seawater-based cooling and an insulating cavity between the building envelope and façades exposed to direct sunlight. These measures aim to reduce the energy demand for cooling and improve interior comfort in Ras Al Khaimah's climate.

In other developments across the UAE, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial has named Vyjayanthi Rao as the curator for its third edition, set to take place in 2026. In Dubai, Bjarke Ingels Group has been commissioned by A.R.M. Holding to lead the transformation of the Jebel Ali Racecourse into a new 5-square-kilometre urban district. Meanwhile, Diller Scofidio + Renfro has revealed the design for Therme Dubai, Islands in the Sky, a new urban wellness destination planned for Zabeel Park.