Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh

Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh

Save

Barcelona-based architecture studio Bofill Taller de Arquitectura was commissioned to design the Royal Arts Complex (RAC) by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in 2019. Currently under construction, the 320,000-square-meter building complex comprises thirteen structures, each contributing to the promotion of artistic expression. The project is located within King Salman Park, a 13.3-square-kilometer park being developed on the site of Riyadh's former airport. The broader development includes mixed-use projects to transform the area into a major recreational district. The overall masterplan also features a stadium by Populous, planned for the FIFA 2034 World Cup.

Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 2 of 23Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 3 of 23Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 4 of 23Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 5 of 23Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - More Images+ 18

Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 5 of 23
© Gregori Civera

King Salman Park is set to become one of the world's largest urban green spaces, transforming the site of Saudi Arabia's former military airport into a cultural and recreational hub. Covering 16 square kilometers, the development is expected to include a broad range of venues dedicated to art, culture, sports, and entertainment. These facilities will be spread across the park and connected by the Loop, a new transportation network encircling the site.

Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 7 of 23
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 6 of 23
© Gregori Civera

Bofill Taller de Arquitectura's Royal Arts Complex is located at the heart of the park. The thirteen planned structures include the National Theatre, several smaller theaters, an open-air amphitheater, the Museum of Civilizations, an art library, a cinema hall, and specialized academies for the performing and visual arts, as well as music. The cultural offering is complemented by artist studios, mastercraft workshops, a dome-shaped exhibition venue, and a Sculpture Pavilion.

Related Article

Reframing Cultural Landmarks: A Local Approach to Architecture in the Middle East

The complex is organized around a 1.5-kilometer central boulevard. This "spine" functions as a smaller masterplan within the larger park project, located on the western edge of the Loop, where it bridges the park with the surrounding city. According to the studio, warm desert-toned materials were selected to ground the architecture in its natural context. The treatment of the spaces around each building varies, with greener zones contrasting with more rigid, angular areas designed for public use.

Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 17 of 23
© Gregori Civera
Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 3 of 23
© Gregori Civera

The landscape surrounding the RAC is structured into three distinct layers. The outermost, the plateau, consists of a desert expanse planted with indigenous vegetation. The second layer introduces a sculptural garden featuring permanent public artworks and carefully placed architectural elements. The third and innermost layer is the main boulevard, lined with a network of streets, five public squares, patios, and various mineral features.

Save this picture!
Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh - Image 15 of 23
© Gregori Civera

Bofill Taller de Arquitectura is also working on three large-scale projects in Albania: two mixed-use towers and a seaside resort. Other recent urban renewal projects around the world include Foster + Partners' masterplan for the Chilean coastal town of Puchuncaví, MVRDV's Strategic Plan for the Densification of Roosendaal in the Netherlands, and Sasaki's new waterfront masterplan for the city of Salalah in Oman. Recent large-scale projects are also proposing views on sustainability, such as BIG's "CityWave" development, featuring one of the world's largest solar roofs, and Beta Realities' design for a car-free neighborhood in Neuendettelsau, Germany.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Antonia Piñeiro
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Bofill Taller de Arquitectura Reveals Construction Images of the Royal Arts Complex in Riyadh" 07 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029856/bofill-taller-de-arquitectura-reveals-construction-images-of-the-royal-arts-complex-in-riyadh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags