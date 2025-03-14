Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia

Save this picture! Cityzen Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Negativ

Zaha Hadid Architects has just revealed the design for Cityzen Tower, a 42-story high-rise set to become a landmark in Tbilisi, Georgia. Positioned in the Saburtalo district, the tower is part of the Cityzen development, a new civic hub integrating residential, commercial, and public spaces. Designed as a vertical extension of Tbilisi's new Central Park, the tower will bring together urban living and nature through cascading terraces and green spaces.

Located at the intersection of Mikheil Tamarashvili and University streets, Cityzen Tower stands on the former military headquarters site of Soviet forces in the central and south Caucasus. The surrounding neighborhood, served by Line 2 of the metro, is home to universities, retail spaces, and new residential projects, contributing to the area's urban transformation.

The tower's organic form is inspired by Tbilisi's rolling hills and winding river valleys, referred to natural elements within contemporary urban design. At its base, cascading landscaped terraces connect with Central Park, providing outdoor seating, cafes, and communal spaces. As the building rises, these terraces transform into social spaces for office tenants and private balconies for residential units, offering panoramic city views.

Related Article The 25 Tallest Buildings in the World

Designed to meet LEED Gold certification, the 57,000-square-meter tower prioritizes sustainability, with natural ventilation, solar shading, and energy-efficient materials. It also incorporates rainwater collection, locally sourced materials, and native vegetation that requires minimal irrigation. The concrete structure reflects Tbilisi's expertise in construction, reinforcing local building traditions.

Cityzen Tower is scheduled for completion in 2028, marking Zaha Hadid Architects' first project in Georgia. Developed by IG Development Georgia, the Cityzen project aims to redefine urban living in Tbilisi, offering a modern, interconnected neighborhood centered around community, nature, and innovative design.

In other similar news, Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the Napoli Porta Est Masterplan, a large-scale urban regeneration project designed to revitalize eastern Naples by integrating transport infrastructure, public spaces, and mixed-use developments, enhancing connectivity and urban livability. Similarly, the studio has begun construction on the Center of Mediterranean Culture in Italy, a new cultural hub designed to foster knowledge exchange and celebrate the region's diverse heritage. In Belgrade, the practice is set to transform a historic industrial paper mill into a cultural center, preserving its heritage while introducing contemporary public and exhibition spaces.