Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia

Save

Zaha Hadid Architects has just revealed the design for Cityzen Tower, a 42-story high-rise set to become a landmark in Tbilisi, Georgia. Positioned in the Saburtalo district, the tower is part of the Cityzen development, a new civic hub integrating residential, commercial, and public spaces. Designed as a vertical extension of Tbilisi's new Central Park, the tower will bring together urban living and nature through cascading terraces and green spaces.

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 2 of 5Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 3 of 5Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 4 of 5Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 5 of 5Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - More Images

Located at the intersection of Mikheil Tamarashvili and University streets, Cityzen Tower stands on the former military headquarters site of Soviet forces in the central and south Caucasus. The surrounding neighborhood, served by Line 2 of the metro, is home to universities, retail spaces, and new residential projects, contributing to the area's urban transformation.

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 2 of 5
Cityzen Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Negativ

The tower's organic form is inspired by Tbilisi's rolling hills and winding river valleys, referred to natural elements within contemporary urban design. At its base, cascading landscaped terraces connect with Central Park, providing outdoor seating, cafes, and communal spaces. As the building rises, these terraces transform into social spaces for office tenants and private balconies for residential units, offering panoramic city views.

Related Article

The 25 Tallest Buildings in the World

Designed to meet LEED Gold certification, the 57,000-square-meter tower prioritizes sustainability, with natural ventilation, solar shading, and energy-efficient materials. It also incorporates rainwater collection, locally sourced materials, and native vegetation that requires minimal irrigation. The concrete structure reflects Tbilisi's expertise in construction, reinforcing local building traditions.

Save this picture!
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia - Image 4 of 5
Cityzen Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Negativ

Cityzen Tower is scheduled for completion in 2028, marking Zaha Hadid Architects' first project in Georgia. Developed by IG Development Georgia, the Cityzen project aims to redefine urban living in Tbilisi, offering a modern, interconnected neighborhood centered around community, nature, and innovative design.

In other similar news, Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the Napoli Porta Est Masterplan, a large-scale urban regeneration project designed to revitalize eastern Naples by integrating transport infrastructure, public spaces, and mixed-use developments, enhancing connectivity and urban livability. Similarly, the studio has begun construction on the Center of Mediterranean Culture in Italy, a new cultural hub designed to foster knowledge exchange and celebrate the region's diverse heritage. In Belgrade, the practice is set to transform a historic industrial paper mill into a cultural center, preserving its heritage while introducing contemporary public and exhibition spaces.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Cityzen Tower in Tbilisi, Georgia" 14 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027997/zaha-hadid-architects-unveils-cityzen-tower-in-tbilisi-georgia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags