Henning Larsen Launches Urban Initiative to Rethink Public Spaces for Teenage Girls in Esbjerg, Denmark

Henning Larsen has just launched a new initiative in Esbjerg, Denmark, aimed at rethinking urban spaces through the perspectives of teenage girls. Developed in collaboration with Esbjerg Municipality, Ramboll, Catapult Projects, and KOMPAN, the project builds on research from the Urban Minded framework to explore how co-creation can shape more inclusive public environments. Supported by a 2.3 million DKK grant from the Villum Foundation and 485,000 DKK from the Ramboll Foundation, the initiative seeks to address an often-overlooked demographic in urban planning. As cities continue to evolve, conversations around gender-inclusive urban spaces have gained momentum, particularly in light of International Women's Day.

The initiative responds to growing concerns about the mental well-being of teenage girls and how public spaces often fail to reflect their experiences. Urban Minded was launched in 2023 as a research effort to understand the ways young women navigate cities and to develop strategies for designing environments that encourage belonging and engagement. The project resulted in two open-source design guides outlining principles for inclusive urban planning, and now, these insights will be applied in practice.

Esbjerg's city center presents an opportunity to put research into action, ensuring that teenage girls are actively involved in shaping the spaces that affect their daily lives. "Urban spaces significantly impact well-being, yet they frequently do not reflect the needs of teenage girls. This project ensures their experiences and perspectives shape the outcome, prioritizing their needs in a meaningful way," says Maya Shpiro, Social Impact and Co-creation Lead at Henning Larsen. The initiative comes at a time when young people in Esbjerg, like in many other cities, navigate social pressures, digital engagement, and a lack of dedicated gathering spaces. Research shows that teenage girls in Esbjerg are underrepresented in youth clubs and social meeting places, often using shopping areas as primary hangout spots, which can create both limitations and insecurity.

The initiative follows a two-phase co-creation process, integrating iterative learning to ensure that real user experiences shape the final design. In the first phase, teenage girls will lead the design of temporary urban interventions in Esbjerg's city center through participatory workshops, with pilot projects implemented and evaluated to assess their impact. In the second phase, these insights will inform the design of a permanent urban space that incorporates sustainable materials and principles emphasizing inclusion and environmental responsibility.

For long-term change, collaboration across sectors is essential. This project demonstrates how research, design, and community engagement can come together to create more equitable urban spaces. The Urban Minded framework allows us to amplify voices that are often underrepresented. The impact of this initiative extends beyond Esbjerg and can serve as a reference for cities worldwide. -- Jakob Strømann-Andersen, Innovation and Sustainability Director at Henning Larsen.

Beyond Esbjerg, the project serves as a model for urban planners and municipalities seeking to create more inclusive public spaces, demonstrating the potential of reimagining play as a tool for fostering social connection and belonging.With user engagement workshops and field research beginning in February 2025, the initiative is set to unfold in close dialogue with the community. As discussions around gender-inclusive urbanism continue, particularly in the wake of International Women's Day, this project highlights the importance of designing public spaces that reflect and support the diverse needs of all urban residents.

Inclusive architecture rethinks the built environment as a space for all, ensuring that design is not just accessible but welcoming, adaptable, and reflective of diverse identities and needs. It goes beyond compliance to create environments that foster belonging and meaningful interaction. In other similar news, The Netherlands Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale will reimagine the sports bar through a queer lens, challenging traditional notions of public gathering spaces. Snøhetta has unveiled its design for the Omaha Children's Museum in the United States, prioritizing interactive and immersive learning environments for young visitors. In India, Practice Design has revealed the India Autism Center, a model of inclusive and accessible design that integrates therapeutic, educational, and residential spaces.