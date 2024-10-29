Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Snøhetta Unveils Design for Omaha Children's Museum in the United States

Snøhetta has revealed its design for a new building dedicated to a well-loved institution, the Omaha Children's Museum. Located just a few blocks from the Kiewit Luminarium and overlooking the river, this new facility is designed following best practices in early child development, providing exhibits and programming aimed at fostering joy, curiosity, and connection for young children and their caregivers.

Spanning four floors, the museum will build on the 40-year legacy of the existing Omaha Children's Museum and will prioritize inclusivity and fun. Targeting children aged 0-8 years, the museum will feature several exhibition spaces, a 175-seat performance room, a café, and a dedicated play-workshop area.

Visitors will embark on a cheerful journey even before entering the museum, as rubberized mounds in the plaza encourage climbing and play, inviting both children and adults to experience a more relaxed and interactive approach to urban design. This engaging exterior sets the tone for the interactive experiences awaiting inside the building.

Inside, the design emphasizes movement and recreation, with railings and swirling stairs that transform circulation routes into part of the fun. The architecture seamlessly integrates dynamic accessibility and whimsical exhibitions, ensuring an enriching experience for all visitors.

In other related news, Snøhetta has recently inaugurated two long-awaited structures, the extension to the Joslyn Art Museum, also in Omaha, United States, and a unique project for the Čoarvemátta Cultural and Educational Hub, completed in collaboration with 70°N architecture and artist Joar Nango. The international office has also announced plans to open a context-conscientious mountain refuge in France's Pyrenees National Park.

