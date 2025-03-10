International Women’s Day 2025: The Diverse Approaches of Emerging Woman-Led Architecture Practices

Save this picture! Under Covers by Karamuk Kuo during Beta 2024, curated by Oana Stanescu. Image © Bianca Purice Azap & Dan Purice

This International Women's Day, we celebrate the contributions of women in architecture, a field traditionally dominated by men. While dominant narratives may overlook their significant impact, as the history of architecture is replete with examples of women subtly but powerfully shaping the profession. When limited to a draftsman position, Ester McCoy took a step back not to disengage but to better observe. She became the first architectural critic and historian to notice the unique flavor of Modernism developing along the West Coast during the 1950s, bringing names such as Richard Neutra, or Luis Barragan to the forefront of architectural discussions. Similarly, the name Aline Louchheim may not be a widely recognized one among architects, but, because of her, the name Eero Saarinen surely is. The profession of architectural publicist also emerged through this collaboration. These stories remind us that recognizing women's achievements in architecture is not about celebrating gender, but about acknowledging a historical bias that has hindered the entire field's progress.

In celebration of this year's International Women's Day, we are highlighting emerging women-led practices selected throughout the years as part of ArchDaily's "New Practices," an initiative seeking to showcase emerging architectural offices worldwide that are redefining the profession through innovative approaches to design and construction. While not exclusively focused on women-led firms, the New Practices initiative recognizes the significant contributions of practices across the globe that demonstrate a strong commitment to both design excellence and positive social impact.

The following profiles offer a closer look at the impressive work of these women architects, highlighting their distinct contributions and the impactful ways they are shaping the future of the built environment. Their stories underscore the ongoing need to celebrate and support women in architecture, while also showcasing the exceptional talent and creativity that contributes to a more just and sustainable world. Their achievements are not solely about individual recognition, but rather a testament to the power of diverse perspectives in creating a more equitable and innovative architectural landscape.

A Renewed Appreciation of Materials and Context: RUÍNA

RUÍNA is a São Paulo-based firm founded by Julia Peres and Victoria Braga. Selected by ArchDaily as a 2024 Best New Practice, RUÍNA explores the potential of reclaimed materials to play a more significant role in the construction industry. By looking at the context and the locally available resources, the office minimizes the environmental impact of their projects, transforming demolition waste into valuable assets and creating a circular production model. Their philosophy extends beyond the final structure, encompassing the entire lifecycle—from sourcing and manufacturing to building and eventual dismantling. This approach to material reuse is not only innovative but also economically advantageous, demonstrating that sustainable practice and cost-effectiveness can coexist.

Architecture Informed by Outside Perspectives: Oana Stănescu

Oana Stănescu, a Romanian architect, designer, writer, and educator based in Berlin and New York, was recognized by ArchDaily as a 2023 New Practice. Her work spans various scales and disciplines, encompassing private residences, public infrastructure, and product design. Stănescu's projects often involve collaborations with other organizations and individuals, including the New Museum, MoMA, +POOL, and various artists. Her approach emphasizes the interconnectedness of architecture with broader societal and cultural contexts, viewing architectural practice as a component within larger systems. Stănescu's portfolio includes projects in diverse locations, ranging from Romania to Canada, and her work demonstrates an adaptable and multifaceted approach to design. As the curator of the 2024 Beta Biennale in Timișoara, Oana Stănescu explored concepts of copying and covering across disciplines.

Documenting Place-Making Rituals Across Europe: forty five degrees

forty five degrees, an international collaborative architecture and research practice based in Germany, was selected as one of ArchDaily's 2023 New Practices. Founded by Alkistis Thomidou, Berta Gutiérrez, and Giulia Domeniconi, the studio investigates the built environment through research, design, and artistic experimentation. Their work focuses on exploring alternative models for living and city-making, with a particular emphasis on community engagement and inclusive design. The studio's "Radical Rituals" project involves documenting grassroots initiatives across Europe, following the 45°N parallel to examine local spatial practices and their relation to shared resources. This research-based approach informs the studio's design work, which considers the social, economic, and cultural dimensions of the built environment.

From Agricultural Waste to Construction Innovation: Willow Technologies

Willow Technologies, a Ghanaian company founded by Mae-ling Lokko and recognized by ArchDaily as one of Best New Practices of 2023vv, is pioneering the use of agricultural by-products in building materials. The practice focuses on research, development, and deployment of bio-based building technologies, working to transform agricultural waste into sustainable construction materials. It collaborates with various local communities, businesses, and governmental organizations to create a more equitable and sustainable material economy, adapted to the conditions of West Africa. Their work involves investigating the material properties of diverse agricultural by-products, exploring methods for scaling production, addressing challenges related to standardization and building performance, and educational programs aimed at increasing the awareness and demand for such materials. By addressing both technical and socio-economic aspects, Willow Technologies aims to promote the adoption of locally sourced, sustainable building materials in Ghana and beyond.

Empowering African Women through Spatial Education: Matri-Archi(texture)

Matri-Archi(tecture), a collaborative practice led by Khensani de Klerk and Solange Mbanefo, is an intersectional collective working to empower African women in the field of architecture and spatial design. Based between South Africa and Switzerland, Matri-Archi(tecture) uses research, design, and education to address issues of spatial justice, particularly in relation to the Global South. Their work challenges traditional architectural education and practice by highlighting overlooked spatial practices and advocating for more inclusive and sustainable approaches to development. They emphasize the importance of understanding the interplay between formal and informal spaces, aiming to create design solutions that reflect the diverse needs of African communities. Recognized as one of ArchDaily's Best New Practices of 2021, Matri-Archi(tecture)'s work fosters a critical engagement with history, culture, and technology to envision more equitable and ecologically responsible futures for African cities.

Interpreting the Site's Cultural Narratives: Studio Zewde

Studio Zewde, a Black woman-owned landscape architecture practice based in Harlem, New York, is redefining the field with its community-centered and activist approach. Selected as one of ArchDaily's Best New Practices of 2024, Studio Zewde, led by Sara Zewde, employs a design methodology that integrates site analysis with cultural narratives and construction techniques. It results in public spaces that empower communities and encurage a strong sense of ownership. Informed by community collaborations, projects such as the Echoes in the Hill Pavilion in Columbus, Indiana and the upcoming Dia Beacon expansioncc demonstrate the studio's ability to translate local experiences into meaningful spaces that resonate with both natural elements and local communities.

An Architecture Rooted in Context and Heritage: SYN Architects

SYN Architects, founded by Saudi architects Sara Alissa and Nojoud Alsudairi in Riyadh, is making a significant contribution to contemporary architecture in Saudi Arabia by adopting a more context-sensitive approach. Recognized by ArchDaily as a 2024 Best New Practice, SYN offers a compelling alternative to internationally-driven designs, one rooted in the histories and site-specific knowledge. Their work draws upon extensive research into vernacular architecture, conducted through the Um Slaim collective, and the modern and post-modern heritage of the Kingdom, documented through saudirchitecture.org. This expertise is evident in projects such as the Shamalat Cultural Center and their DesertX AlUla 2024 installation, "Invisible Possibilities," which demonstrate a thoughtful engagement with materiality and the natural environment. Furthermore, their participation in the Concentrico Festival 2024 in Spain, showcasing a reconfigurable pavilion reflecting both Saudi and Spanish spatial cultures, highlights SYN's ability to translate local design principles onto a global stage.

