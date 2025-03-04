Studio Libeskind Wins Competition to Transform Issy-les-Moulineaux Station Area in Paris with a Mixed-Use Building

Following an international competition, Polish American architect Daniel Libeskind's firm, Studio Libeskind, in collaboration with La Compagnie de Phalsbourg, has been selected to design the flagship building for the Léon Blum district, adjacent to the future Line 15 station of the Grand Paris Express. The competition featured eight teams, including Snøhetta, Valode et Pistre, Stefano Boeri, Sou Fujimoto, and Jean-Paul Viguier. The winning project is a mixed-use building of over 20,000m², featuring a green wall and incorporating bio-sourced materials. The project is part of a broader urban development strategy for Issy-les-Moulineaux, an extra-wall area of Paris currently undergoing significant transformation.

Issy-les-Moulineaux, a southwestern suburb of Paris bordering the 15th arrondissement, has pursued a long-term strategy for sustainable urban development since 1991. It includes the new Line 15 station, expected to enter service in 2026, connecting the area to the Grand Paris Express: a new metro line projected to run through 16 stations in 35 minutes, improving mobility for residents and workers. To contribute to this transformation, the city launched an international architectural competition to redesign ZAC Léon Blum, the district where the RER Issy station will be located.

Studio Libeskind, in partnership with La Compagnie de Phalsbourg, won the competition and will design the building facing the future Line 15 station. This large-scale initiative is part of the city's broader urban development strategy, which aims for architectural innovation, environmental responsibility, and improved quality of life for residents. The project consists of a new mixed-use complex featuring office spaces, housing (one-third designated as social housing), a hotel, retail outlets, and a sports hall, all integrated within a 20,000 sqm architectural ensemble.

The proposal is set to follow sustainable construction principles by incorporating bio-sourced materials and renewable energy sources. In collaboration with Seine Ouest Habitat et Patrimoine (SOHP) and SPL Seine Ouest Aménagement, the Municipality plans to initiate the project, spanning from 83 to 91 Avenue de Verdun. Once construction of the Grand Paris station is completed, building permit is expected to be allocated during 2025.

This project adds to contemporary efforts to renew Paris and align it with current sustainability standards. Alongside the infrastructure that hosted the Olympics, several major buildings in the city have been or are in the process of being renovated. The most emblematic example is the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, which reopened on December 7, 2024. Other notable projects include the renovation of the Centre Pompidou, the collaboration between the Fondation Cartier and Jean Nouvel at Place du Grand Palais, and a recent announcement of a restoration project at the Louvre Museum. Additionally, lesser-known initiatives aim to make Paris more resilient to climate change, exploring new management models as well as simple design strategies.