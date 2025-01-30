Louvre Museum in Paris Announces a Major Renovation, Including New Entrance and a Dedicated Mona Lisa Gallery

Save this picture! Paris, France - Louvre museum. Image © Shutterstock via George Wirt

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a significant renovation plan for the Louvre, following concerns from the museum's director about the building's deteriorating condition. The project includes the creation of a new grand entrance and broader refurbishments across the historic site.

The renovation comes after a letter from Louvre director Laurence des Cars to the French Cultural Ministry highlighted serious maintenance issues affecting both visitors and staff. According to the letter, first published in Le Parisien, conditions inside the museum have become increasingly difficult, with visitors lacking space to rest, insufficient food and restroom facilities, and outdated signage in need of a complete redesign. The letter also pointed to climate control issues, describing a greenhouse effect inside the 36-year-old glass Pyramid designed by I.M. Pei, as well as hazardous temperature fluctuations and leaks in other parts of the building.

As part of the renovation, an international architecture competition will be launched to design the new entrance, which will be located on the museum's eastern facade. This area, currently featuring a classical colonnade and an artificial moat, will be reconfigured to improve visitor access and reduce congestion at the existing Pyramid entrance. Reports from Le Monde and the BBC indicate that the new entrance will lead directly into underground exhibition spaces, which will connect with the existing complex beneath the Pyramid.

The Mona Lisa will be relocated to a dedicated gallery within the newly designed exhibition spaces. The competition for the renovation is expected to begin in the coming months, with a winner chosen by the end of the year. The project is anticipated to be completed by 2031, with an estimated cost of approximately $400 million. An additional $300–$400 million will be allocated for further refurbishments, including modernized infrastructure, updated visitor facilities, and improvements to restrooms and restaurants.

Macron has stated that French taxpayers will not bear the cost of the renovation. Funding will come from the museum's own revenue, including contributions from its Abu Dhabi branch and international donations. Additionally, ticket prices for non-EU visitors will increase beginning in January 2026 to help support the project.

The Louvre has reportedly been considering the addition of a new entrance for several years to address the challenges posed by over-tourism. Ultimately, the renovation aims to improve both the visitor experience and the museum's long-term sustainability while preserving its status as one of the world's most significant cultural institutions.

The Louvre has reportedly been considering the addition of a new entrance for several years to address the challenges posed by over-tourism. Ultimately, the renovation aims to improve both the visitor experience and the museum's long-term sustainability while preserving its status as one of the world's most significant cultural institutions.