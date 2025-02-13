Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings

"Soane and Modernism: Make it New" brings together architectural drawings from Sir John Soane's extensive collection in dialogue with works by renowned modernist figures, including Le Corbusier, Frank Lloyd Wright, Adolf Loos, and Ernő Goldfinger. Curated by Dr. Erin McKellar, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions at Sir John Soane's Museum, the exhibition highlights the presence of 20th-century modern architectural design ideals in the work of 19th-century architect Sir John Soane. The selection of works is based on the idea that Soane's designs can be considered a precursor to many architectural principles adopted in the twentieth century.

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 2 of 17Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 3 of 17Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 4 of 17Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 5 of 17Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - More Images+ 12

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 2 of 17
Aldo Rossi, Urban Scene_ Scena Per il Teatrino, 1978. Drawing Matter © The Aldo Rossi Estate, 2024. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane’s Museum

Sir John Soane, born in 1753, was a British architect of the Regency era, a Professor of Architecture at the Royal Academy, and a dedicated collector of paintings, sculptures, architectural fragments and models, books, drawings, and furniture. He is recognized for his use of light in architectural design and his experimental approach to classical precepts. As stated in the exhibition, Soane reimagined the architectural traditions of his time, favoring a minimalist aesthetic over excessive ornamentation and replacing rigid spatial arrangements with interconnected or open-plan spaces. Approach captured in his manual drawings, that can be analyzed and appreciated today.

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 3 of 17
"Soane and Modernism: Make It New" Exhibition. Image © Gareth Gardner

Beyond his architectural projects, Soane's legacy also includes the properties that today house the museum, designated a British National Museum in the early nineteenth century. The historical arrangement of its interiors and collected objects has been reliably preserved until today. At the time of Soane's death in 1837, his comprehensive collection of architectural drawings comprised around 30,000 works. Due to their fragility and preservation requirements, some are rarely displayed to the public, including selected drawings featured in this exhibition.

'Make it new', a slogan widely attributed to American poet Ezra Pound, became the rallying cry of modernists, as they sought to create art and architecture that were appropriate to a changing world. This exhibition uses 'Make it new' as a lens through which to examine how Soane's own designs were visionary when they were made. The show invites visitors to learn about Soane anew and notice the most innovative aspects of his architecture. - Dr Erin McKellar, Assistant Curator of Exhibitions at Sir John Soane's Museum

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 17 of 17
Joseph Michael Gandy for John Soane, Pitzhanger Manor, design for the lawn front and conservatory, August 1810. SM Volume 60_69. Photo_ Ardon Bar Hama. © Sir John Soane’s Museum, London.. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane’s Museum
Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 11 of 17
"Soane and Modernism: Make It New" Exhibition. Image © Gareth Gardner

Structured around core modernist architectural ideals such as light and modularity, Soane and Modernism highlights the characteristics shared by Soane and the architects who followed him. His distinctive use of light is compared to Le Corbusier's daylighting systems in the Chandigarh Museum, while his approach to materials and textures is paralleled with Frank Lloyd Wright's method of combining natural materials. These connections are made possible through a collaboration with Drawing Matter and the professionals at Drawing Matter Trust, who have lent part of their collection for this exhibition.

Make It New: Exhibition in London Explores Sir John Soane's Modernist Influence Through Unseen Drawings - Image 4 of 17
Frank Lloyd Wright, Arch Oboler House ‘Eaglefeather’, rendered perspective, 1940. Collection_ Drawing Matter.. Image Courtesy of Sir John Soane’s Museum

The exhibition also examines two more recent case studies that share affinities with Soane's work: Álvaro Siza's Bouça Social Housing in Porto, Portugal, and Tony Fretton's Lisson Gallery in London. It will be on display at Sir John Soane's Museum in London from February 12 to May 18, 2025, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, with free entry. Remote access to Soane's legacy is also available through the book Architectural Drawings: Hidden Masterpieces from Sir John Soane's Museum by Frances Sands, as well as through a digital version of some of the museum's chambers in a virtual tour.

