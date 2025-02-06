Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges

The concept of "sponge cities" has gained prominence since it was introduced by Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, founder of Turenscape, and was officially adopted as a national policy in China in 2013 to combat urban flooding. This approach prioritizes nature-based infrastructure such as wetlands, rain gardens, and permeable pavements, creating landscapes with porous soil where native plants can thrive with minimal maintenance. When it rains, these systems absorb and slow down water flow, reducing flood risks. In contrast, traditional concrete- and pipe-based drainage solutions, though widely used, are costly, rigid, and require frequent maintenance, sometimes even making cities more vulnerable to flooding due to blockages and overflows.

Additionally, sponge city strategies have proven to be more cost-effective. For example, the program in Wuhan saved over 4 billion yuan ($550 million) compared to conventional concrete-based alternatives, according to a policy brief by the University of Leeds. By integrating ecological systems into urban landscapes, sponge cities offer an adaptable and economically viable approach to water management. This round up organizes sponge city projects based on their primary hydrological function, recognizing that different strategies play complementary roles in mitigating urban flooding and enhancing water resilience. While many projects incorporate multiple functions, this article highlights their dominant contributions to water-sensitive urban design.

Read on to discover 9 projects showcasing how architects have been using the concept of sponge city to perform different functions according to the site's needs.

Absorb: Creating Permeable Landscapes for Water Retention

The main focus of this selection of projects is the increasing of soil's ability to absorb rainwater, thus reducing runoff, and enhancing groundwater recharge. They replace traditional hardscapes with vegetation-rich, porous surfaces, helping cities become more flood-resistant while reintroducing native plant ecosystems.

Benjakitti Forest Park / Turenscape + Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 6 of 10
View of Benjakitti Forest Park. Image © Srirath Somsawat

Qianhai's Guiwan Park / Field Operations

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 4 of 10
Aerial view of Qianhai’s Guiwan Park. Image © Holi Photography

Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park / Turenscape

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 9 of 10
Overview of Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park . Image © Turenscape

Filter: Using Nature to Purify and Improve Water Quality

Through the use of vegetation, wetlands, and biofilters, the following projects clean and filter water, improving its quality before releasing it into surrounding environments. By incorporating aquatic plants, gravel beds, and soil-based filtration, they enhance water quality without reliance on costly and energy-intensive mechanical treatment systems.

Wetland Museum In Huailai / Tenio

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 3 of 10
Aerial view of the Wetland Museum in Huailai. Image © AWESOME

Grønningen-Bispeparken Climate Park / SLA

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 10 of 10
Overview of Grønningen-Bispeparken Climate Park. Image © SLA

Shenzhen Lotus Water Culture Base and Ground Level of Honghu Park Water Purification Plant / NODE Achitecture & Urbanism

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 8 of 10
Walk through the water into the vent shaft. Image © Chao Zhang

Store: Retaining and Managing Water for Climate Resilience

The following urban parks have been redesigned to have the ability to capture and store excess rainwater, reducing flood risks while ensuring water availability for drier periods. They help prevent surface runoff from overwhelming drainage systems, turning stored water into a resource rather than a threat.

Pole Mokotowskie Park Modernization / WXCA

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 5 of 10
Aerial view of the Pole Mokotowskie Park Modernization project. Image © WXCA-A.Borun, T.Wieteska

Lujiatan Wetland Park Commercial Service Center / MUDA-Architects

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 2 of 10
Aerial view of the Lujiatan Wetland Park Commercial Service Center. Image © Arch-Exist

Yuxuan Bridge Tong Guan Stage & Xuan Xing Tower / Atelier Diameter

Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges - Image 7 of 10
View of the Observation tower. Image © Yang Chen

