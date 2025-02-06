Absorb, Filter, Store: 9 Projects Showcasing How Sponge Cities Adapt to Climate Challenges

Save this picture! Qianhai’s Guiwan Park with the city center as a backdrop. Image © Holi Photography

The concept of "sponge cities" has gained prominence since it was introduced by Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, founder of Turenscape, and was officially adopted as a national policy in China in 2013 to combat urban flooding. This approach prioritizes nature-based infrastructure such as wetlands, rain gardens, and permeable pavements, creating landscapes with porous soil where native plants can thrive with minimal maintenance. When it rains, these systems absorb and slow down water flow, reducing flood risks. In contrast, traditional concrete- and pipe-based drainage solutions, though widely used, are costly, rigid, and require frequent maintenance, sometimes even making cities more vulnerable to flooding due to blockages and overflows.

Additionally, sponge city strategies have proven to be more cost-effective. For example, the program in Wuhan saved over 4 billion yuan ($550 million) compared to conventional concrete-based alternatives, according to a policy brief by the University of Leeds. By integrating ecological systems into urban landscapes, sponge cities offer an adaptable and economically viable approach to water management. This round up organizes sponge city projects based on their primary hydrological function, recognizing that different strategies play complementary roles in mitigating urban flooding and enhancing water resilience. While many projects incorporate multiple functions, this article highlights their dominant contributions to water-sensitive urban design.

Read on to discover 9 projects showcasing how architects have been using the concept of sponge city to perform different functions according to the site's needs.

Absorb: Creating Permeable Landscapes for Water Retention

The main focus of this selection of projects is the increasing of soil's ability to absorb rainwater, thus reducing runoff, and enhancing groundwater recharge. They replace traditional hardscapes with vegetation-rich, porous surfaces, helping cities become more flood-resistant while reintroducing native plant ecosystems.

Filter: Using Nature to Purify and Improve Water Quality

Through the use of vegetation, wetlands, and biofilters, the following projects clean and filter water, improving its quality before releasing it into surrounding environments. By incorporating aquatic plants, gravel beds, and soil-based filtration, they enhance water quality without reliance on costly and energy-intensive mechanical treatment systems.

Store: Retaining and Managing Water for Climate Resilience

The following urban parks have been redesigned to have the ability to capture and store excess rainwater, reducing flood risks while ensuring water availability for drier periods. They help prevent surface runoff from overwhelming drainage systems, turning stored water into a resource rather than a threat.