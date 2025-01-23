Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Building Among the Branches: A Showcase of Contemporary Treehouse Architecture

Building Among the Branches: A Showcase of Contemporary Treehouse Architecture

Despite their whimsical appearance, treehouses offer a unique platform for structural innovations and design explorations. Traditional treehouses rely on the trunks of trees for structural support, but, in order to ease the load supported by the tree, contemporary projects often introduce additional systems, such as stilts to maintain the image while offering additional support. One of the key advantages of elevating them in this way is the reduced environmental footprint. Treehouses can be designed to leave the forest floor untouched, preserving small-scale ecosystems. By freeing up the ground below, they minimize disruptions to native flora and fauna, allowing nature to thrive undisturbed. Similarly, many architects use the local topography to create seamless connections, incorporating ramps, stairs, or bridges that integrate with the landscape. These solutions not only improve accessibility but also enhance the overall experience creating an architectural promenade that moves between the treehouse and its surroundings.

"This sensitivity to the environment is reflected not only in the structural design but also in the careful selection of materials. The use of natural materials like wood, also helps the structure blend with its environment. Some designers have gone further by employing alternative materials such as mirrored panels to reflect the surrounding forest and mask the treehouse's presence entirely, demonstrating that the choice of material can contribute to creating a project that feels like an extension of its setting rather than an imposition on it. This collection highlights notable examples from Sweden, Denmark, Indonesia, and France, showcasing their diverse approaches.

Read on to discover how these designs balance structure, environmental sensitivity, and aesthetics to create a great variety of tree house experiences.

The 7th room / Snøhetta

Save this picture!
The 7th room by Snøhetta. Image © Johan Jansson
The 7th room by Snøhetta. Image © Johan Jansson

Tree Hotel / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Tree Hotel by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E:son Lindman
Tree Hotel by Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

Tree House / FB+ estudio

Save this picture!
Tree House by FB+ estudio. Image © Nicolás Provoste
Tree House by FB+ estudio. Image © Nicolás Provoste

Tree House / JAN TYRPEKL

Save this picture!
Tree House by JAN TYRPEKL. Image © Richard Hodonický
Tree House by JAN TYRPEKL. Image © Richard Hodonický

Tree House at Bambu Indah / IBUKU

Save this picture!
Tree House at Bambu Indah by IBUKU. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Tree House at Bambu Indah by IBUKU. Image Courtesy of IBUKU

ORIGIN Tree House / Atelier LAVIT

Save this picture!
ORIGIN Tree House by Atelier LAVIT. Image © Marco Lavit Nicora
ORIGIN Tree House by Atelier LAVIT. Image © Marco Lavit Nicora

Tree House / Pablo Luna Studio

Save this picture!
Tree House by Pablo Luna Studio. Image © Matias Allende
Tree House by Pablo Luna Studio. Image © Matias Allende

The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens / modus studio

Save this picture!
The Evans Tree House by modus studio. Image © Timothy Hursley
The Evans Tree House by modus studio. Image © Timothy Hursley

Senbo Resort Hangzhou Tree House / WH studio

Save this picture!
Senbo Resort Hangzhou Tree House by WH studio. Image © Xiaoli Liu
Senbo Resort Hangzhou Tree House by WH studio. Image © Xiaoli Liu

Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark / Sigurd Larsen

Save this picture!
Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark by Sigurd Larsen. Image © Soeren Larsen
Treetop Hotel Løvtag Denmark by Sigurd Larsen. Image © Soeren Larsen

