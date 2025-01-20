Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Internalities: Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium is the proposal presented for the Spain Pavilion for the upcoming edition of the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Curated by Galician architects Roi Salgueiro Barrio and Manuel Bouzas Barcala, the project to be exhibited in the central hall of the pavilion aims to explore key strategies for decarbonizing architecture in Spain.

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 2 of 21Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 3 of 21Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 4 of 21Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 6 of 21Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - More Images+ 16

Organized by the General Secretariat of Urban Agenda, Housing and Architecture of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MIVAU), along with Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID), Internalities seeks to highlight the commitment and advancements of Spanish architectural production towards the decarbonization of the construction sector, promoting an architecture closely linked to its territory and environment.

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 20 of 21
Roi Salgueiro y Manuel Bouzas. Image Cortesía de Internalities

Through an open call, where 171 works were submitted, 16 projects have been selected to be exhibited in the central hall of the pavilion. The jury was composed of the Secretary General of Urban Agenda, Housing and Architecture, Iñaqui Carnicero, architects Anna Bach, Eva Gil, and María Langarita; and the two curators of the pavilion, Roi Salgueiro Barrio and Manuel Bouzas Barcala. Additionally, another 16 projects have been chosen for the exhibition catalog.

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 21 of 21
Cortesía de Internalities

The idea of Internalities is to showcase the efforts of emerging studios in the Spanish architectural scene that, through their works, express an interest in ecological, environmental, and economic aspects, contributing to the decarbonization of the construction sector. The works focus on the materials used, such as wood, stone, ceramics, earth, clays, and natural fibers, denoting a particular relationship with the territories. The exhibition will be organized around five fundamental axes for emission reduction: materials, trades, energies, waste, and emissions, which will be explored in relation to five regions of the Iberian Peninsula.

The pavilion will showcase a series of works that incorporate local, regenerative, and low-carbon material palettes. The highlights will include wood, stone, ceramics, cork, earth, clay, and plant fibers, along with the forests, quarries, soils, and plantations from which they originate. – The curatorial team

Below, we present the 16 studios and projects selected to be part of the Spanish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

University of Vigo Headquarters in Ribera del Berbés / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 18 of 21
Sede de la Universidad de Vigo en Ribera del Berbés / Abalo Alonso Arquitectos. Image © Santos Diez

Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Bamba Studio y Natura Futura

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 17 of 21
Las Tejedoras – Centro Productivo Comunitario / Bamba Studio y Natura Futura. Image © JAG Studio

Nahinuena House / Bear

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 8 of 21
Vivienda Nahinuena / Bear. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

6x6 Block / Bosch.Capdeferro Arquitectura

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 13 of 21
Bloque 6x6 / Bosch.Capdeferro Arquitectura. Image © José Hevia

Plaza and Tourist Point in Piodão / Branco Del Río Arquitectos

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 12 of 21
Plaza y puesto de turismo en Piodão / Branco Del Río Arquitectos. Image © Marco Silva

Rehabilitation of an Agricultural Cooperative for a Multipurpose and Cultural Space in Flix / Camps Felips Arquitecturia

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 9 of 21
Rehabilitación de cooperativa agrícola para espacio polivalente y cultural en Flix / Camps Felips Arquitecturia. Image © José Hevia

House in Arteaga / Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectos

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 10 of 21
Casa en Arteaga / Emiliano López Mónica Rivera Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Viviendas sociales 2104 / Harquitectes

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 4 of 21
Viviendas sociales 2104 / Harquitectes. Image Cortesía de Harquitectes

Loggia Baseliana Pavilion / Isla Architects

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 6 of 21
Loggia Baseliana / Isla. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Fire Station in Molà / Josep Ferrando, Pedro García, Mar Puig y Manel Casellas

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 2 of 21
Parque de bomberos en Molà / Josep Ferrando, Pedro García, Mar Puig y Manel Casellas. Image © Adrià Goula

Parque jardines mediterráneos de La Hoya / KAUH Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 11 of 21
Parque jardines mediterráneos de La Hoya / KAUH Arquitectura y Paisajismo. Image © Fernando Alda

Ca na Pau / Munarq

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 3 of 21
Ca na Pau / Munarq. Image © Ricard Lopez

Raw Rooms. Casas de Tierra / 43 Viviendas sociales en Ibiza. Peris+Toral Arquitectes

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 16 of 21
Raw Rooms. Casas de Tierra. 43 Viviendas sociales en Ibiza / Peris+Toral Arquitectes.. Image © José Hevia

Rolling Stones. Restoration of the Hermitage of San Juan de Ruesta on the Camino de Santiago / Sebastián Arquitectos

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 14 of 21
Rolling Stones.Restauración de la ermita de San Juan de Ruesta en el Camino de Santiago / Sebastián Arquitectos. . Image © Iñaki Bergera

The day after houseâ / TAKK

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 15 of 21
The day after house / TAKK . Image © José Hevia

Ca na Catalina i en Joan / TEd´A Arquitectes

Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale - Image 19 of 21
Ca na Catalina i en Joan / TEd´A Arquitectes. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.

