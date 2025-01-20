Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium: Discover the Spanish Pavilion Proposal at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Internalities: Architectures for Territorial Equilibrium is the proposal presented for the Spain Pavilion for the upcoming edition of the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Curated by Galician architects Roi Salgueiro Barrio and Manuel Bouzas Barcala, the project to be exhibited in the central hall of the pavilion aims to explore key strategies for decarbonizing architecture in Spain.

+ 16

Organized by the General Secretariat of Urban Agenda, Housing and Architecture of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MIVAU), along with Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID), Internalities seeks to highlight the commitment and advancements of Spanish architectural production towards the decarbonization of the construction sector, promoting an architecture closely linked to its territory and environment.

Through an open call, where 171 works were submitted, 16 projects have been selected to be exhibited in the central hall of the pavilion. The jury was composed of the Secretary General of Urban Agenda, Housing and Architecture, Iñaqui Carnicero, architects Anna Bach, Eva Gil, and María Langarita; and the two curators of the pavilion, Roi Salgueiro Barrio and Manuel Bouzas Barcala. Additionally, another 16 projects have been chosen for the exhibition catalog.

Related Article The 'Siestario' Project Set to Represent Argentina at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The idea of Internalities is to showcase the efforts of emerging studios in the Spanish architectural scene that, through their works, express an interest in ecological, environmental, and economic aspects, contributing to the decarbonization of the construction sector. The works focus on the materials used, such as wood, stone, ceramics, earth, clays, and natural fibers, denoting a particular relationship with the territories. The exhibition will be organized around five fundamental axes for emission reduction: materials, trades, energies, waste, and emissions, which will be explored in relation to five regions of the Iberian Peninsula.

The pavilion will showcase a series of works that incorporate local, regenerative, and low-carbon material palettes. The highlights will include wood, stone, ceramics, cork, earth, clay, and plant fibers, along with the forests, quarries, soils, and plantations from which they originate. – The curatorial team

Below, we present the 16 studios and projects selected to be part of the Spanish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Nahinuena House / Bear

6x6 Block / Bosch.Capdeferro Arquitectura

Plaza and Tourist Point in Piodão / Branco Del Río Arquitectos

Rehabilitation of an Agricultural Cooperative for a Multipurpose and Cultural Space in Flix / Camps Felips Arquitecturia

Viviendas sociales 2104 / Harquitectes

Fire Station in Molà / Josep Ferrando, Pedro García, Mar Puig y Manel Casellas

Parque jardines mediterráneos de La Hoya / KAUH Arquitectura y Paisajismo

Ca na Pau / Munarq

Raw Rooms. Casas de Tierra / 43 Viviendas sociales en Ibiza. Peris+Toral Arquitectes

Rolling Stones. Restoration of the Hermitage of San Juan de Ruesta on the Camino de Santiago / Sebastián Arquitectos

Ca na Catalina i en Joan / TEd´A Arquitectes

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.