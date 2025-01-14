Järva Burial Ground: Creating a Natural Landscape of Remembrance from Stockholm's Urban Discard

Opened in October 2024, the Järva Cemetery offers everyone, regardless of faith or beliefs, a space for remembrance, continuing Stockholm's long tradition of funeral history. After overcoming significant planning obstacles, the site, designed by Kristine Jensen Tegnestue and Poul Ingemann, was created to accommodate burials and funeral ceremonies, with options for coffins, urns, ash groves, and a commemorative forest. During the last edition of Open House Stockholm, visitors could explore its surrounding natural landscapes and connect with the space.

The history of Järva Cemetery is linked with the construction of the Järva area between 1965 and 1975. Early proposals emerged in the 1960s to use the land for burial purposes, but the site was ultimately designated as a recreational area for residents in the 1970s. In line with the "Million Program," which aimed to build one million homes in ten years, urban gardener Holger Blom and his team utilized urban debris to create the distinctive "peaks," areas that would serve as parks for Stockholm's residents.

These peaks were constructed from excavation materials, debris, and former landfills like the Granholmstoppen, now home to Järva Cemetery. This artificial topography is also filled with remnants from the construction of the blue metro line, among other projects. Different ideas for the site's use emerged over the years, including a proposal in the mid-1970s to create a commemorative forest.

By the early 2000s, plans for a new cemetery in northern Stockholm gained momentum. In 2009, an international architectural competition was launched, attracting 111 submissions. The winning proposal, Öarna (The Islands) by Kristine Jensen Tegnestue and Poul Ingemann, was selected. As Stockholm's population continues to grow, so does the need for spaces honoring the deceased. The aim is for this new burial ground to hold the same strategic and long-term significance as the Southern Woodland Cemetery in Stockholm. During this time, the area of Igelbäcken was designated a cultural reserve.

The Järva field is not just a green lung, it is part of Järva's identity and lifeblood. Now it will also be a place where we can come to say a final farewell to those who are closest to us and a place we can return to to remember and honor them, regardless of what we believe in or where we come from - Clara Lindblom, housing and property councilor

Järva Cemetery represents a new type of burial ground, integrating grave sites as "islands" within a natural landscape of meadows and paths. It provides a serene space for relaxation, contemplation, and connecting with nature. Located near Granholm stop, the cemetery serves as a popular destination for walking and outdoor recreation in the Järva countryside, and at the edge of the Igelbäcken cultural reserve near Tensta and Hjulsta. Although open to all, coffin burials are currently restricted to Stockholm residents. In addition to its unique landscaping, the site also features a new ceremonial building with a hall that can accommodate up to 100 people, suitable for funerals and other gatherings.

The Granholmstoppen area is planned for phased expansion, with the next phase scheduled for 2034. This development occurs alongside the construction of a residential area at Tensta Terrace. Currently, Järva Cemetery offers 9.000 new burial plots, and the second phase, planned for completion in a decade, will increase capacity to 20.000 plots.

