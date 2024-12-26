Zaha Hadid Architects Designs River Culture and Art Center in China

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has been selected to design the Zhejiang Shaoxing Shangyu District Cao'e River Culture and Art Center, located within a newly planned cultural district in Shaoxing's Shangyu area in Zhejiang province, China. The project is situated along the Cao'e River, a location with historical significance, and is envisioned to serve as a key cultural and artistic space for both the local community and visitors. Its design seeks to integrate contemporary functionality with the architectural and cultural traditions of the region.

The center will include facilities to support various cultural activities such as opera, dance, drama, symphonies, and musical theater. Key components of the design include a 1,400-seat Grand Theater, a 500-seat multifunctional Black-Box Hall, a 2,900-square-meter Arts and Education Center, a 3,000-square-meter Conference Center, a 7,500-square-meter Heritage Museum, and a 10,000-square-meter Digital Art Gallery. These spaces are intended to accommodate a range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, making the center a multifunctional cultural institution.

The design features open courtyards that connect with the interior spaces and extend into the surrounding terraced landscapes. These outdoor areas provide public spaces for gatherings and recreation along the riverbank. The architectural design draws from local traditions, incorporating interconnected roofs inspired by glazed tiles and pitched roofs commonly found in the region. The façades reference the jade-green Celadon ceramics historically produced in the area, blending traditional materials with contemporary architectural practices.

Furthermore, large sloping roofs with wide overhangs are incorporated to provide shade for glass façades and outdoor courtyards, helping to reduce heat gain. The roof geometry, informed by solar studies, creates shaded areas that enhance comfort during warmer months. The southern façades have extended roofs for additional sun protection, and photovoltaic panels are integrated into the roof structure to reduce the center's reliance on external energy sources. These features aim to improve energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact.

