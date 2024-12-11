Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils First Ever All-Timber Football Stadium in Stroud, United Kingdom

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid Architects / Forest Green Rovers. Image © negativ

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the design for Forest Green Rovers' Eco Park Stadium, located in Stroud, UK. As the first all-timber football stadium, the design uses sustainably sourced timber for key structural elements, including the framework, roof cantilevers, and cladding. The project combines innovative construction techniques with advanced material research to create a functional and environmentally considerate venue. Part of a larger development, the stadium is designed to integrate with its surroundings while offering facilities that benefit both the football club and the wider community.

The design integrates the existing meadow landscape with the addition of the stadium and supplementary amenities. Using low-carbon construction methods, the stadium will be the world's first entirely timber football venue. Sustainably sourced timber will form most elements, including the structure, roof cantilevers, and cladding, emphasizing the material's durability, recyclability, and aesthetic appeal. Unlike conventional stadiums that use concrete or steel for terraces and floor slabs, this design incorporates timber for these elements, reducing embodied carbon.

The stadium's roof features a transparent membrane that supports grass growth, minimizes shadows, and reduces the visual impact on the surrounding landscape. Fans will experience close proximity to the action, with seating calculated for optimal, unobstructed views, creating an engaging matchday atmosphere. Designed for future scalability, the stadium will initially accommodate 5,000 spectators, with the capacity to expand to 10,000 without extensive construction work.

The project also aims for carbon-neutral or carbon-negative outcomes, with provisions for on-site renewable energy generation. The sustainable design of buildings across the site supports these environmental goals, showcasing how architecture can balance ecological considerations with aesthetic appeal. Forming part of the £100 million Eco Park development, the stadium located near junction 13 of the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The 100-acre project includes state-of-the-art sporting facilities, training pitches, and a sports science hub alongside a green technology business park. Additionally, the development is expected to generate up to 4,000 jobs, featuring commercial spaces and provisions for expanding Ecotricity's operations, which already employ 700 people in Stroud.

