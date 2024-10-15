Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Design for New Scientific Research Centre in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Save this picture! Alisher Navoi Institute - outh Elevation. Image © Norviska

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) have been announced as the architects for the Alisher Navoi International Scientific Research Centre, an expansive cultural and educational facility taking shape in New Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The center is set to incorporate the Navoi State Museum of Literature, along with a 400-seat auditorium and an International Research Center and residential school dedicated to training 200 students in the Uzbek language, literature, and music.

The architecture of the development pays tribute to Uzbekistan's cultural and artistic heritage. The arched façade and interiors are designed to be built with bricks locally produced in Tashkent. The building material allows for curvilinear geometries, a reference to the region's traditional architecture. Courtyards are also strategically integrated to ensure natural light and ventilation throughout, while also improving the functionality and appeal of the educational spaces. These spaces provide tranquil areas for outdoor gatherings and moments of personal reflection, complementing the indoor environments.

The design incorporates passive architectural principles, ensuring minimal energy consumption while maintaining optimal indoor conditions. Inspired by the wind towers typical of Central Asian and Middle Eastern architecture, the building's arches function as hollow structures that channel cool air into the interior, even during hot months. This natural ventilation system is augmented with fans and misting when necessary, while a thermal chimney effect helps extract hot air upwards in the absence of wind. These sustainable design features, alongside the high thermal mass of the structure, maintain comfort throughout the year. The passive strategy also incorporates skylights for natural light and overhangs for effective solar shading.

Following the master plan by Buro Happold, the landscaping surrounding the center also takes cues from the local cultures, inspired by the traditional Shashmaqom music—a classical music form where vocal and instrumental elements interweave. Consequently, the outdoor spaces feature a series of landscaped terraces, open-air amphitheaters, and shaded pavilions. These areas foster community engagement and provide settings for impromptu performances, making the center not only a hub for educational and research activities but also a venue for the performing arts.

In other similar news, Zaha Hadid Architects have revealed construction updates for the Central Bank of Iraq Skyscraper in Baghdad, a project 12 years in the making. The internationally recognized office has also been chosen to design Discovery City in Johor, Malaysia, as well as the Abusera Airport, set to become an important transportation hub for Ethiopia.