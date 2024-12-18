2024 Retrospective: Uncovering the Stories Behind Iconic Projects

Save this picture! The Fidji apartment building. Image © Charly Broyez & Laurent Kronental

How many stories are hidden behind every line and every wall? Each project serves a purpose, and its creation leaves a lasting impression on the environment it inhabits. ArchDaily's AD Narratives series seeks to uncover the fascinating—and often unexpected—stories that breathe life into selected projects. Through in-depth research, the series delves into the unique details of the design and construction processes, exploring the cultural, social, and political contexts that have shaped each work.

+ 5

Throughout 2024, countless stories were shared. From a small coastal town in Denmark to the vibrant capital of Senegal, the contexts were as diverse as the projects themselves. Notable among them were cultural spaces like Nová Scéna in Prague, monuments and sculptures such as the Monument to the Summit of the Americas in Bolivia, and educational centers like the Utzon Center in Denmark, which emphasizes architectural education. These projects highlighted that architecture is more than just construction; it is the art of shaping lives and cultures. In every line, stone, and realized idea, narratives emerge that transcend both space and time.

Read on to discover 9 stories that reveal the processes, challenges and inspirations behind selected projects from this year.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Gira.

Minimalism with character and clear shapes reduced to the essentials. The Gira design lines are suitable for a variety of furnishing styles, in different colours and materials. With the introduction of the Gira E2 light grey recycled material, Gira is setting a strong example for sustainability and innovation in switch design.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

