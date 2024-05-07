Monument to the Summit of the Americas: The Story Behind Mario Botta's Work in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Save this picture! Monument to the Summit of the Americas. Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Image © Pino Musi

Santa Cruz de la Sierra is situated on the eastern plains of Bolivia, on the banks of the Piraí River. As the country's most populous city, it reveals an extreme social and cultural complexity surrounded by vast plains and prairies. Additionally, it represents one of Bolivia's most developed cities by having a high municipal sustainable development indicator. Delving into the importance of community architecture, popular appropriation, urban character, and other concepts, this article explores the history behind the Monument to the Summit of the Americas through a series of narratives, documents, drawings, and images captured by the lens of Pino Musi.

+ 8

For years, both in the West and the East, the consolidation of community sense within urban centers has been based on images accepted by the general populace, which can be classified into materials, cultural aspects, or figures. In the absence of common architectural, artistic, heritage, or landscape elements, the sense of belonging, which is fundamental in the construction of any society, begins to dissolve, and thus, the collective commitment of citizens to their city also diminishes. One of the most concerning cultural weaknesses of Santa Cruz is believed to lie in the absence of a solid urban reference point due, for example, among various reasons, to its character as a "new city." Although it was founded in the 16th century, it only acquired a real urban scale after 1960, beginning to be recognized as a city in the 1990s.

Inaugurated on December 6, 1996, the Monument to the Summit of the Americas was built in just three months to celebrate the Summit on Sustainable Development. This inter-American presidential meeting, held in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, sought to establish a common vision for the future in line with the concepts of sustainable development, emphasizing health, education, sustainable agriculture and afforestation, sustainable cities and communities, water resources and coastal areas, energy, and minerals. The most significant achievement was the inclusion of economic, social, and environmental aspects in sustainable development. Consensus was also reached on financial resources, technology transfer, responsibilities, cooperation, biodiversity, and more.

In the face of such a heterogeneous and dynamic community in Santa Cruz, it would be difficult for, from certain perspectives, their aspirations to be represented by the slender religious bell towers, the republican mansions of the rubber boom, the corporate headquarters of the '80s, or the neoliberal shopping centers. However, the Monument to the Summit of the Americas seemed to concentrate the conditions necessary to become the representative element of Santa Cruz urbanity. Swiss architect Mario Botta, in association with Luis Fernández de Córdova and Roda S.R.L, led the construction of these two volumes, which would come to encompass 2300 m3 per tower.

Located towards the western sector of Santa Cruz's Central Urban Park, surrounded by adjacent avenues and streets, the Monument sought to create an entrance to the existing park, functioning as a vital green space within the historic city. By consolidating the two corners of the park facing the city, the placement of two multi-level towers would allow for the identification of an inside and an outside of the same park, delimiting it and serving as an open virtual portal to the city. This idea was reinforced by connecting the volumes with two dynamic features: a canal of 23 water fountains and an aerial laser beam serving as a lintel or crossbeam. Furthermore, the orientation of these volumes towards the east allowed for their use as observation points while enriching their symbolism.

Without representing any specific organization and being widely embraced by various sectors of the community, the Monument highlights universal and regional values through symbolism that does not appeal to the anecdotal. The conceptual proposal involves the presentation of two isolated volumes or towers representing the two Americas: the North and the South. From the outset, Botta understands America as a unit, which is why both elements are symmetrical. The volumes and their virtual connections suggest the subtle expression of a continental reality of "separate coexistence" between the North and the South. Metaphorically speaking, reference is made to the idea that the "union" of the Americas depends on something as fragile as an electrical switch and a hydraulic shut-off valve.

Through the horizontal connections, the aim is to enhance the strength of the flat landscape surrounding the city, while a series of interior stairs allow access to terraces that open up as viewpoints offering sweeping views of both the city and the park. The presence of architectural details allows for the recognition of different elements of Santa Cruz's traditional architecture such as Mudéjar latticework, galleries, etc. The perforations in the volumes evoke colonial balconies with wooden lattices, and the diagonal terraces reaffirm the confidence of Santa Cruz towards a better future by recovering the spatial and experiential strength of the modified colonial octagonal corners in the historic center.

In the words of Victor Hugo Limpias Ortiz, Mario Botta acknowledges that there is an abyss separating the two Americas, and he goes beyond creating a stimulating and welcoming political and architectural allegory. His critical vision is expressed in the oculi of the laser beam, recalling the curiosity of both Americas to observe each other, and in its lateral opening, showing the distrust of that constant observation.

The towers, which are identical and separated by about 100 meters, present an anthropomorphic image. Towards the top and next to the technical spaces, they resemble heads joined together at night by that laser beam of light. On the ground floor, two round columns are exposed, expressing a sense of lightness to the structures and offering new perspectives on the park. At ground level, the towers are connected by a paved pathway where the 23 water fountains are distributed at regular intervals. The envelopment of the towers is resolved with red bricks accompanied by a visible reinforced concrete structure, as an act of material honesty between both elements.

Source:

- Aportes de la Comunicación y la Cultura Magazine. “Monumento a la Cumbre”. La sofisticación de una “alegoría popular” [Monument to the Summit. The sophistication of a "popular allegory]. Víctor Hugo Limpias Ortiz.

- El desarrollo irresuelto del hormigón visto en el oriente boliviano [The unresolved development of concrete seen in eastern Bolivia]. Mauricio Ricardo Ruiz Garvia. Polytechnic University of Valencia.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD Narratives where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architect, builders, and community seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.