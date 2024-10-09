Prefabrication and Formal Boldness in Belgian Modernism: The Story of the CBR and LH 187 Buildings in Brussels

Save this picture! LH 187 Office Building / Constantin Brodzki and Marcel Lambrichs. Image © Lucas Reitz

Between 1960 and 1976, Belgium's capital became a center for architectural experimentation, blending modernist ideals with prefabrication. This period led to the creation of two iconic buildings: the CBR Office Building (1967-1970) and LH 187 (1976), designed by Constantin Brodzki and Marcel Lambrichs. Located side by side, these buildings share a striking architectural style. Both feature facades made from large prefabricated concrete modules, showcasing the brutalist aesthetic and a dedication to using industrial materials and innovative construction techniques for their time.

Designing the headquarters for a cement company was an ideal opportunity for Brodzki and Lambrichs to explore the construction possibilities of concrete. This collaboration began in 1960 when Brodzki met the director of the Belgian company Cimenteries Belges Réunies (CBR). At that time, both the company and Brodzki were eager to establish themselves in their fields, sharing a common drive for innovation and recognition in the market. This synergy of ideas resulted in a partnership that went beyond a simple architectural project.

With unrestricted access to the factory and a dedicated courtyard, the architect began a series of experiments to develop a detailed method for creating prefabricated concrete modules. Constantin Brodzki viewed concrete as more than just a construction material; he explored its potential for artistic expression, aiming to create more organic shapes. This bold approach stemmed from his curiosity about why concrete was mainly used for straight, rigid structures when its fluid nature allowed for endless possibilities in curved and organic forms. His perspective was influenced by his internship on the United Nations headquarters project in New York in 1945, where he worked under modern architecture pioneers Le Corbusier and Oscar Niemeyer, who was just starting his career. Brodzki encountered Niemeyer’s innovative use of curves and the expressive freedom that concrete offered, which likely inspired him to pursue a more creative and experimental approach to the material in his own work.

After years of intense experimentation, Constantin Brodzki, alongside Cimenteries Belges Réunies (CBR) and two Portuguese brothers specializing in plaster, achieved one of the project's most significant innovations: the prefabricated modules that would define the building's facade. The development process involved creating numerous test models, each refined until the ideal shape was reached. Once the final design was confirmed, epoxy molds were produced to ensure the precision and consistency of the pieces. This collaboration resulted in 756 prefabricated concrete modules, which not only established the building's visual identity but also represented a major construction innovation for the time. The modules' curved and organic shapes challenged the rigidity of traditional constructions, highlighting concrete's potential as both an artistic and functional material.

The building consists of two parallel wings that are slightly offset but connected. The 30-meter tall building has nine floors above ground and three levels below. Oval prefabricated modules made of white concrete surround the tinted orange glass, which is attached directly to the concrete without any framing. The construction also included a complete air conditioning system, the first of its kind in Belgium, showcasing Brodzki's work experience in the United States. Moreover, the construction pace was remarkably fast for that era, as the use of prefabricated modules allowed for the completion of one floor per week, demonstrating the efficiency of this construction method.

A few years later, in 1976, the architects had the opportunity to design LH 187, a commercial building located right next to the CBR headquarters. Its facades reflect the lessons learned from the design of the neighboring building, using smooth white concrete prefabricated pieces and amber glass. This complex consists of five buildings that showcase the architects' matured style, effectively balancing form, proportion, and functionality while integrating distinct yet cohesive structures.

While LH 187 has retained its original use to this day, the CBR building faced challenges in 2017 when the original company decided to relocate, claiming the building no longer met their standards. It remained vacant for a year until the coworking company Fosbury & Sons saw an opportunity to create new collaborative workspaces within it. Concerns arose that the building might be demolished or significantly altered, prompting Brodzki, who had a deep attachment to the project and had worked on its finer details, such as the elevator buttons, to raise alarms as the building neared its centennial. A total of twenty-five architects petitioned for its preservation, leading Rudi Vervoort, the Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region, to initiate the process of adding the CBR building to Brussels' protected heritage list, which safeguards its exterior. He also ensured that the building would be preserved appropriately during its renovation by Fosbury & Sons. Ultimately, the architects in charge of the renovation had no plans to demolish any elements, successfully preserving many of Brodzki's architectural details while requalifying the space and maintaining its architectural unity.

Prefabricated concrete modules and their organic shapes in facades became known worldwide as the "CBR style." These modular pieces not only defined Brodzki's building but also inspired various constructions across Belgium until the late 1970s, including the Rob Supermarket in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre. However, despite their initial popularity, the use of prefabricated concrete modules began to decline in the early 1980s. Constantin Brodzki himself noted that one reason for this decline was the difficulty construction teams faced in understanding and correctly executing the complex manufacturing and assembly processes of the pieces. Nonetheless, even with the decreased use, the legacy of the CBR style remains a significant milestone in modern architectural history. Brodzki pioneered the combination of prefabrication and bold design, resulting in buildings that exude lightness and expressiveness.

