Niemeyer, Le Corbusier, and the History of the United Nations Headquarters Project

Save this picture! UN Headquarters in New York. Photo by the blowup, via Unsplash

In 1945, the declaration of the end of World War II brought a wave of euphoria to the streets, and optimism permeated the atmosphere with the promise of brighter days. Inspired by this newfound hope, the United Nations Organization (UN) was established in the same year. The vibrant city of New York was chosen as the headquarters location, and an international team of carefully selected and invited architects was tasked with conceiving the project.

For this ambitious and truly international project, eleven renowned architects were brought together from various corners of the world. These architects, often known for their inflated egos, a common trait in their profession, were accustomed to exercising full control over their architectural designs and even their respective countries. They had to coexist in the same space and collaborate on a single project. The successful collaboration on this project would be a compelling demonstration of the possibility of achieving world peace.

North American Wallace K. Harrison, the group leader, studied architecture in Paris, developing a great admiration for Le Corbusier. Harrison held a significant role in the endeavor. Not only was he the architect behind the sole skyscraper in New York City at that time, the Rockefeller Center, but he was also entrusted with the mission of leveraging his generosity and diplomatic skills to lead and guide the group. In this regard, among all the invited architects, Harrison showed particular concern for Le Corbusier, already known for his inflexibility of ideas.

Le Corbusier, known for his pioneering work in modernism, futuristic city concepts, and pilotis towers, brought a wealth of experience to the group. His impressive career and coherent presentation of strong and intriguing ideas made him an obvious candidate to lead the project. He even referred to himself as the project's master, positioning the others as his collaborators. This created a significant challenge for Harrison, who had to delicately balance control while respecting the egos within the group.

Oscar Niemeyer, another illustrious guest, although already internationally recognized, mainly for his Pavilion of Brazil at the 1939 World's Fair, was still starting his career, being one of the least experienced in the group. Despite initial concerns due to his communist affiliation, Niemeyer was widely regarded as one of the most original talents of his generation. The architects working on the project found Niemeyer to be approachable and easy to communicate with.

As the project evolved, Le Corbusier's ideas ultimately took precedence, either due to their merit or out of respect. It is worth mentioning that not all architects fully supported the project, especially its realization as a large tower at the center of the site. Oscar Niemeyer was among those who initially hesitated to express dissent and chose to align with the master's ideas, at least in the beginning.

During the project's progression, Le Corbusier was suddenly called back to his office in France, necessitating a temporary absence. This shift in leadership prompted a change in direction. In Le Corbusier's absence, Harrison aimed to elevate the contributions of the other architects. By this point, Niemeyer was scarcely attending meetings and engaging minimally. Understanding the circumstances, Harrison called for a meeting with Niemeyer, articulating his anticipation for a proposal from the Brazilian architect, as it was the primary purpose behind inviting him to the project. However, Niemeyer conveyed his hesitation, suggesting that he felt uncomfortable proposing a design, as Le Corbusier had made it clear in the early stages that Niemeyer's role was primarily collaborative. Despite this, Niemeyer eventually acquiesced to Harrison's request but offered a cautionary remark before embarking on his proposal, stating, 'You will create confusion.

As anticipated, Niemeyer's proposal differed substantially from Le Corbusier's. Niemeyer's concept involved splitting the plot into three distinct buildings and creating an open area between the city boundary and the river. Referred to as Proposal 17, this design swiftly garnered the support and approval of both Harrison and the majority of the group.

After Le Corbusier's return from Paris, he was accompanied by Vladimir Bodiansky, an old colleague who joined to support and strengthen his ideas. Up to that point, Proposal 23, designed by the Franco-Swiss master, consisted of a substantial block that was intended to be the central structure dominating the plot and housing both the conference hall and the Council.

Tensions began to rise when Le Corbusier learned that the proposal from the young Brazilian had been selected. Visibly uncomfortable, he argued that the entire block should maintain a single, pure, and simple form while raising several criticisms of the project. In response, Niemeyer missed the next meeting, citing a cold. However, his absence was temporary, and in subsequent meetings, he presented a revised proposal that incorporated ideas from other architects, including Le Corbusier. The new project numbered 32, captivated everyone. Well, almost everyone. Le Corbusier still insisted on his proposal and the final confrontation between the two was about to happen.

The time had come to make a decision regarding which design would be implemented, and Harrison, who bore the responsibility for this decision, fulfilled his role within the group. He announced with impeccable diplomatic skill, stating, "Considering the challenges and the time at our disposal, I have concluded that the only one of these sketches that is entirely satisfactory is a concept originally proposed by Le Corbusier and further developed by Oscar Niemeyer." Following this, the Franco-Swiss architect thanked Harrison for his statement, expressing satisfaction with what he had heard. Outwardly, it appeared that Le Corbusier had accepted the decision, but privately, his ego had been wounded.

The crucial moment arrived when Le Corbusier suggested to Niemeyer that the assembly should be placed at the center of the site instead of the square, highlighting a notable difference in their hierarchical views of the project. Despite his frustration, the young architect resisted this proposal, leading to the selection of a combination of their two ideas, known as Proposal 23/32. During a later lunch conversation, Le Corbusier simply said, "You were generous." Although he didn't elaborate, Niemeyer understood that it was a reference to the United Nations project. In the final years of his life, in an interview, Niemeyer revealed that if it were in the present day, he would not have accepted Le Corbusier's idea, as he never believed it was the best choice for the project. Nevertheless, given his youth and respectfulness at that time, he opted to comply.

Following this tumultuous process, marked by bruised egos and disagreements, the United Nations Headquarters in New York was inaugurated on October 24, 1949. This event brought together individuals from diverse cultures and nations, illustrating that respecting and embracing pluralism is often challenging but ultimately rewarding.

To delve deeper into the history of the United Nations headquarters, complete with period footage and photographs, consider watching the documentary that inspired this text: "A Workshop for Peace; the Creation of the UN Headquarters.”