Transforming Portland: How a Demolished Highway Became a Pioneering Waterfront Park

Save this picture! Aerial View of Portland Steel Bridge Over Calm River. Image © Nicholas J Klein via Shutterstock

Urban landscapes are shaped by the infrastructure we prioritize, reflecting the needs and values of society at a given moment in time. One striking example of this evolution is Portland's Harbor Drive—a highway that was once an artery of heavy automobile traffic but was later demolished to make way for a waterfront park. This transformation not only reshaped downtown Portland, Oregon, United States but also marked a significant milestone in urban planning: the removal of a major highway in favor of public space. Harbor Drive's story set the stage for a growing trend of reducing urban traffic infrastructure and reimagining cities for people rather than cars.

+ 5

The United States started the construction of a new interstate highway system which was mainly completed between 1956 and 1973. The construction boom expanded from the approval of the 1956 highway legislation. It was supported by lobbyists from businesses like automobile manufacturers, oil companies, makers of cement and steel, construction firms, and other businesses, who all recognized the significance of modern, high-speed highways. These roads were going to connect all the nation's major cities and would speed long-distance travel by truck and automobile. Along with the interstate lines, there was also a system of urban expressways that linked the central cities with the surrounding suburbs and facilitated commuting.

Portland, like all the other big American urban centers, was part of this trend and embraced highway construction. That is why in 1942, Harbor Drive was built as a solution to its growing traffic congestion and a means to support the city's economy. Positioned along the west bank of the Willamette River, the highway was a vital link between the industrial heart of the city and the expanding suburbs. It represented the prevailing urban planning philosophy of the mid-20th century, which prioritized cars as symbols of modernity and progress.

Related Article The Rose Kennedy Greenway: How Boston Unpaved its Way to a Greener City Center

This was further reinforced by the decision in 1943 to hire New York City's most famous city planner, Robert Moses, to develop a blueprint for Portland's future. Even though Moses's plans were well received by the local government, they were dropped by 1945 due to high costs. However, some pieces of his proposal survived, notably the Interstate 405/I-5 loop around downtown composed of Stadium Freeway which would be joined to the East Bank Freeway through the Fremont Bridge.

This raised the question of whether Harbor Drive would remain essential to Portland's connectivity once the new loop was constructed around it. By the 1960s, Harbor Drive began to show its limitations. Portland's population and the city's dependency on cars had grown. As traffic volumes increased, the highway became clogged, causing delays and frustration for commuters. At this point, Harbor Drive was a continuous scene of elevated passes and upgrades which never completely solved the traffic problem. Meanwhile, the central city's waterfront had become an unappealing backdrop of asphalt and concrete.

This problem was not exclusive to Portland. Throughout the United States, many cities had been implementing highway projects passing through the central parts of downtown, leading to the increasing dissatisfaction from local communities. Entire neighborhoods, as well as parks and historic districts, were being demolished to make way for these central arteries. This caused a general discontent nationwide which is known today as the Freeway Revolt. It saw its first expression in San Francisco, specifically revolving around the construction of the massive double-decked Embarcadero Freeway that ran along the city's historic waterfront. In Portland, it rose under the name of "Riverfront for People". While most of the efforts focused on avoiding planned freeway construction, Portland's revolt was the first to actually achieve the destruction of an existing highway.

The turning point for Harbor Drive came in 1974 when Governor Tom McCall boldly decided to close it. Later, Harbor Drive was demolished, and in its place, the city developed the waterfront park as a green space that reconnected downtown with the River, and commissioned the architecture firm Wolff Zimmer Gunsul Frasca (ZGF) to draft a $20 million Master Plan in 1975. This decision was radical for its time, as Harbor Drive became the first major highway in the United States to be permanently removed. Nonetheless, the project faced significant opposition from some business leaders and suburban commuters who feared that removing the highway would lead to increased congestion and economic decline.

The removal of Harbor Drive and the creation of Tom McCall Waterfront Park symbolized a broader shift in urban priorities. Officially opened in 1978, the park spans approximately 30 acres and features walking paths, open lawns, and access to the river. By prioritizing green space over highway infrastructure, the city pioneered in creating a more livable urban core that attracted residents, businesses, and tourists. The removal of Harbor Drive did not lead to the catastrophic traffic problems some had predicted; instead, traffic was absorbed by other routes such as Moses' Freeway loop, and people adapted to new transportation patterns. It was a transformative moment that showed Portland's willingness to prioritize public space over automobile infrastructure.

In the decades that followed, other cities in the United States and around the world began to take examples from the Tom McCall Waterfront Park project. San Francisco's Embarcadero Freeway was demolished after it was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, leading to the creation of a waterfront boulevard. Another example is Boston's Rose Kennedy Greenway, which in the 1990s started the Big Dig. It replaced the Central Artery highway with a network of tunnels and a green belt of parks, reconnecting the city with its waterfront. Similarly, in 2004 Seoul, South Korea, removed a major elevated highway to restore the Cheonggye Stream, creating a linear park right in the heart of the city's downtown. Finally, in 2016, Taipei City in Taiwan, demolished the Zhongxiao overpass which crossed a historic area that included the last surviving Qing dynasty-style North Gate, restoring the monument to its former dignity and creating a plaza around it.

This trend toward highway removal reflects a growing shift from car-centric urban planning inherited from the 20th century, into urban trends that take a more thoughtful approach toward their impact on the fabric of their cities. Throughout the decades, highways have been recognized for dividing neighborhoods, contributing to air and noise pollution, and occupying valuable land that could otherwise support housing, parks, or other community assets. In most cases, removing them has allowed cities to reclaim urban space and promote sustainable modes of transportation like walking, cycling, and public transit.

The story of Harbor Drive's removal is one of pioneering transformation and innovation. By demolishing a highway and replacing it with a park, Portland not only reconnected its downtown with the river but also paved the way for a new approach to urban planning. Harbor Drive's legacy extends far beyond Portland, influencing cities worldwide to rethink the role of traffic infrastructure and embrace a more human-centered vision for urban life.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD Narratives, where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.