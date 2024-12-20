Swissness Framed: Micromechanics and Minimalist Windows in Modern Architecture

Save this picture! Sliding Window / Switzerland - House EMGD - Ralph Germann architectes s.a. Image © Nicolas Sedlatchek

Each region possesses a distinct architectural identity, serving as a cultural "fingerprint" that makes it uniquely recognizable. Italian design, for instance, draws from the Roman legacy using stone and light hues. Turkey is distinguished by intricate glazed tilework that adorns walls and ceilings, whereas Mexico embraces vibrant colors and textures through local materials and artisanry. Many of these elements are rooted in heritage-based practices, yet over time, they have been reimagined and transformed through new processes, giving rise to contemporary architectural expressions. In Switzerland, the concept of "Swissness" frames this core identity—a fusion of watchmaking precision and functionality. Rooted in micromechanics, Swiss engineering, and craftsmanship converge in the design of modern minimalist windows, where clean lines and transparency redefine boundaries and shape the architectural language.

Like any technological innovation, progress does not happen overnight. The minimalist window we know today results from an evolutionary process that began in 1945, marking the initial steps toward its current setting and variations. At that time, available technologies could not provide the sealing, insulation, and resistance properties we now take for granted. It was not until 1992—after more than four decades of global advancements in glass manufacturing—that Eric Joray developed the Vitrocsa minimalist window in Onnen before relocating to Saint-Aubin-Sauges, where a former watchmaker's building was transformed into the company's headquarters. Based on micromechanics, his design merged traditional Swiss expertise with modern innovation, achieving aesthetic, functional, and durable designs—all guided by harmoniously integrating indoor and outdoor spaces.

In 1994, Joray patented its first sliding system, marking the start of ongoing advancements in modern windows. Two years later, this innovation led to the development of the 3001 range, recognized as a flagship in minimalist window design. The system supports up to 6 m² surfaces with 26 mm double glazing, offering a versatile, integrated horizontal solution. Thanks to its durable materials, adaptability, and gradual evolution, it provides tailored solutions to different installation conditions, such as the V56 range, which is optimal for extreme climates and interior partitions. That same range has enabled large-scale glazed surfaces, incorporating double or triple glazing up to 56 mm thick to enhance technical performance and aesthetics.

Following the first patent, the early decades of the 21st century saw significant advances that expanded the possibilities of creating functional spaces through applications that combined refined aesthetics, advanced technology, and Swiss tradition. This brought about the development of the pivoting system in 2001. As its name suggests, this system opens vertically on a right, left, or central pivot, framing views when closed and blurring interior limits, freeing the environment and favoring spatial continuity. Residential spaces such as living rooms, dining rooms, and common areas are highly compatible with this system, particularly when creating a welcoming environment where the space opens up and connects with the surroundings.

Under the same premise, and only a year later, the company developed the guillotine minimalist window, which, in its basic configuration, consists of two vertically sliding frames. This innovation spurred the creation of various fixed and movable configurations—both hidden and visible—that emphasize the uprightness of the atmosphere, especially in double-height interior areas like art galleries or museums. The movable panels are designed to accommodate considerable vertical space and can support glass panes weighing between 500 kg and 1,000 kg —depending on the project—with manual or motorized operation options.

By 2011, technical improvements led to the development of a new version of the sliding system, with an invisible frame on two rails. In 2021, an optimized version on a single rail was introduced. These advancements represent design elements that have become increasingly common in contemporary spaces, especially in rooms with a visual focus on landscapes. When installed on a single track, the frameless windows completely conceal the surrounding frame, addressing the desire for uninterrupted views while achieving flexibility, simplicity, and quality.

Complementing the spectrum of minimalist windows, the turnable corner system introduced in 2012 is a distinctive option for smoother transitions between inside and outside, employing a roller mechanism that completely frees the glazed components from the passage. Its main feature is that the modules rotate at the corners to stow in a specific area, making it possible to design more open spaces and expand the range of vision from inside to outside and vice versa. The glass panels, each reaching up to 6 m² in surface area and weighing 250 kg, slide independently, offering increased flexibility for terraces and inner patios.

Vitrocsa's innovations, from its first patent in the 1990s to recent advancements such as the motorized turnable corner and curved system, underscore its enduring commitment to innovation throughout history. By leveraging its local team and global network of partners, Vitrocsa has maintained its authenticity while addressing the demands of ambitious architectural projects. Rooted in "Swissness" and an official member of SWISS LABEL, the company has successfully balanced tradition with technology, designing and manufacturing over a thousand custom components in-house. These components, which include concealed elements, mounts, and locking mechanisms, are crafted with the precision of high-end watchmaking. These bespoke components reduce the number of elements in minimalist windows, resulting in refined, functional, and durable design solutions for contemporary architectural projects.

