Introspection, Elevation, Covering-Up: Radical Architectural Operations for Adverse Climates

The flexibility of architecture allows it to continuously change and adjust its form in response to technological progress, social and artistic trends, and the collective experiences we undergo. Large-scale global events, such as the transatlantic migrations of the 19th century, the impact of tuberculosis on design, and most recently, the effects of the last major global health crisis (COVID-19), have all played significant roles in shaping the evolution of architecture.

In the context of the climate crisis, the role of architecture and urbanism has been extensively debated, as it represents one of the greatest challenges of this century. It is undeniable that while there are active efforts through policies and innovation to prevent reaching a point of no return, architecture is already adapting to the changes and extreme conditions caused by it. Rather than thinking of a distant or dystopian future scenario, the gradual changes in climatic conditions have been drivers for modifying, through architectural operations, how we conceive contemporary buildings.

The climate emergency is universal; it makes no distinction between countries, levels of development, or urbanization. This implies that its impact is global: from frequent flooding in Latin America to high temperatures in Europe and Oceania, and similar challenges in Asia and Africa. This diverse set of challenges has encouraged the implementation of various architectural approaches adapted to each context, which we will explore below.

Introspection

Increasing global temperatures have prompted people to seek shelter from the atypical heat, leading governments of large cities like Barcelona to take action by creating networks of shelters. Such situations challenge the comfort of buildings by promoting an architecture that develops inwards.

In the future, we are likely to see more projects adopting configurations that focus on the interior life of the building, using passive strategies and technology to regulate temperature efficiently. Some projects in desert environments have already achieved this, where vegetation is integrated into central courtyards and onto roofs to mitigate heat. For example, the Central Control Building in Turkey implemented a double-layer facade composed of reflective stainless steel panels with four levels of transparency, which helps protect the interior of the building from high temperatures for most of the year.

Whereas in China, another project stands out: the world's largest air-conditioned reading space. This place is more than just a library; it offers multiple activities, from conferences to exhibitions and book restoration. Located in an environment where temperatures reach record highs, the building's design became crucial to ensure thermal comfort. Columns inspired by the ginkgo tree play an essential role, equipped with climate control and rainwater harvesting technologies. In addition, the building's windows automatically adjust according to sunlight, while the roof integrates solar panels.

Elevation

In other regions, increased rainfall has tested the strength of structures and posed an even greater risk to the integrity of people and buildings. This challenge has even extended to iconic architectural works such as the work of Mies Van der Rohe or the Svalbard seed vault. Consequently, we are witnessing significant changes in architectural typologies, with a trend toward the elevation of structures and the absence of basements.

For example, in Chile, Las Brisas House is elevated to prevent flooding due to the overflow of nearby streams, while seeking panoramic views toward the sea and providing shade at the bottom of the structure. In contrast, in freezing environments such as those found in Québec, Canada, High House adopts a stilt typology that enhances the surrounding views, allows for direct sunlight throughout the day, and protects the house from snowstorms—which are increasing globally—or from situations where the snow melts rapidly.

Although this architectural operation is common in some flood-prone regions, other areas where such events are not frequent could radically transform their architectural landscape. This could result in a new configuration of buildings, leading to new challenges in terms of space management and accessibility.

Covering-Up

The strategy of bringing structures to ground level is a multidimensional measure that offers benefits in terms of privacy, integration with the natural environment, and comfort. This is especially relevant when considering the effects of solar radiation, as well as the need for shelter in environments that experience record-breaking temperatures each year.

The House Under the Ground illustrates how this strategy can visually minimize intervention in the landscape by integrating part of its structure underground. This arrangement provides natural insulation, takes advantage of natural lighting, and blends harmoniously with the surroundings by integrating flora into its roof. The vegetation serves as a water and sound buffer, while also aiding in the preservation of local biodiversity.

On the other hand, in desert contexts such as the Atacama Desert, projects like Alma Sports Hall must adapt to extreme conditions such as high solar radiation, strong winds, dust, or snow storms, with temperature fluctuations between day and night. To face these challenges, the complex was designed with a concave roof geometry to resist the weight of snow and the impact of wind. In addition, it uses the geothermal energy of the subsoil by locating the court at a subway level, which contributes to creating a comfortable indoor environment with moderate temperatures.

Referring to these projects underscores the importance of analyzing extreme weather conditions in design, regardless of their frequency or severity, as they profoundly influence building configuration. Today, as we navigate the path to sustainability, it is interesting to examine examples such as these, which offer various approaches using passive technologies and systems. Overall, these cases incite us to explore other contexts and find answers to the climate challenges that we face.