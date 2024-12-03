Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project

The Detroit Cultural District has announced an ambitious initiative to reshape its urban landscape. This multi-phased project led by the Detroit Cultural Center Association (DCCA) in partnership with Design Leads Akoaki and Agence Ter, will transform the district's character, creating a more vibrant and accessible environment for residents and visitors alike. The project builds upon a comprehensive master plan, outlining a 15-year vision for the 80-acre campus in Detroit, Michigan. The plan's guiding principles focus on unifying the district's twelve institutions, improving pedestrian flow, and fostering a stronger sense of community.

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 2 of 7Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 3 of 7Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 4 of 7Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 5 of 7Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - More Images+ 2

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 2 of 7
Kirby Street adapted for pedestrian use.. Image Courtesy of Agence Ter - Akoaki

The first phase of this initiative centers on the construction of a new underground parking structure beneath the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA). Scheduled to begin construction in the fall of 2025, this structure will provide approximately 250 parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations. The design incorporates thoughtful lighting for enhanced safety and accessibility, and features a green roof planted to manage rainwater runoff, demonstrating the district's commitment to environmental practices. This green roof will serve as a key element in the larger urban revitalization strategy, one focused on pedestrian accessibility and providing public spaces for the local community.

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 5 of 7
The above-ground parking lot at the Michigan Science Center transformed into an educational climate garden as part of the plan's "Ecotone" feature.. Image Courtesy of Agence Ter - Akoaki
Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 4 of 7
Detroit Cultural District view from Ecotone on Kirby Street.. Image Courtesy of Agence Ter - Akoaki

Following the completion of the underground parking, the second phase will focus on transforming the DIA's existing surface parking lot into a vibrant public plaza. This open space will serve as a flexible venue for cultural events and programs, fostering increased interaction and engagement between the various cultural institutions within the district. This conversion of surface parking into a public plaza exemplifies the project's overarching goal of prioritizing pedestrian accessibility and reducing car dominance within the cultural center. The plan aims to convert 40% of currently car-dominated spaces into permeable, publicly accessible areas.

This initiative has already garnered significant recognition for its innovative approach to urban design and its commitment to sustainability. The project's approach has been praised by leading urban planning organizations, being recognized with the Inaugural "Partners in Progress" Award at the 2024 Bay Urban Visioning Awards, as well as the 2024 Plan Award for Best Public Space Design. Beyond the physical changes, the plan includes significant investments in collaborative programs, shared marketing and branding strategies, and cost-sharing opportunities among the cultural institutions, signifying a collective commitment to fostering a thriving and interconnected cultural hub.

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 3 of 7
Water mirror and public art installation above a new underground car park, part of "The Band" element, which reclaims public space from car storage.. Image Courtesy of Agence Ter - Akoaki

The initiative follows a series of infrastructure transformations in the United States and internationally, aiming to rethink and transform the infrastructure of cities to welcome more communal and accessible public spaces. The city of New York has recently announced plans to redesign the iconic Fifth Avenue to increase pedestrian spaces. Similarly, in Canada, Field Operations has been commissioned with the transformation of spaces underneath Toronto's Gardiner Expressway into community spaces.

Detroit Cultural District Announces Transformative Urban Revitalization Project - Image 6 of 7
Diagram illustrating the water management strategy integrated into the biodiverse Ecotone zone. Image Courtesy of Agence Ter - Akoaki

