Tosin Oshinowo: Redefining African Architecture Through Context and Collaboration

Architecture is a discipline where theory and practice meet, transforming abstract ideas into spaces that shape and respond to human lives and identity. For Nigerian architect and curator Tosin Oshinowo, this dynamic is at the core of her work. As the founder of Oshinowo Studio and curator of the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial, she has carved a unique path in contemporary architecture by blending cultural specificity, climate consciousness, and global relevance.

In the documentary Women in Architecture, released November 12, 2024, Tosin Oshinowo is featured alongside Dorte Mandrup, exploring diverse perspectives within architecture, with Tosin's work taking center stage as an example of how architecture can respond meaningfully to cultural and environmental contexts. Produced by Sky-Frame in collaboration with ArchDaily and directed by Boris Noir, the film builds upon the first episode, highlighting Toshiko Mori, Gabriela Carrillo, and Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge.

Tosin's contributions to architecture reflect a holistic approach that spans from theory to practice, emphasizing cultural identity, equity, and sustainability. Her work explores how African architecture can move beyond stereotypes to embrace modernity while remaining deeply rooted in context. This article delves into the philosophy behind her practice, highlights notable projects that define her career, and examines her curatorial efforts to challenge global architectural narratives. Through her work, Tosin redefines what it means to create architecture that is local yet universal, humble yet impactful.

Tosin's upbringing in Lagos, a city of vibrant density and layered histories, shaped her foundational understanding of the built environment. This context, combined with her architectural education in London, gave her a dual perspective: one rooted in her Yoruba heritage and another influenced by global architectural discourse. This duality informs her approach to architecture, enabling her to navigate the intersections of local and global, traditional and contemporary.

We must humble ourselves as designers to understand the context in which we're working and provide the right solutions. Gone are the days of the 1950s top-down architect dictating how a city should develop. Today, it's about listening—watching how people use space and adapting to how life is, rather than imposing how it should be. --Tosin Oshinowo

In her work, cultural awareness goes hand in hand with contextual sensitivity. For example, her built project Lantern House reimagines Yoruba traditions of spatial organization in a contemporary form, addressing the layered public and private spaces essential to Nigerian family life. Similarly, her UNDP housing project for a community displaced by Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria showcases her ability to adapt architectural solutions to local cultural and environmental contexts. Using regionally available materials and typologies, she created homes that respected the community's heritage while providing functional and dignified spaces for recovery and rebuilding. This emphasis on context underscores her belief that architecture must "listen" to its environment and its users. "Designing for people means listening," Tosin explains, a principle that has guided her practice in projects ranging from urban interventions to private residences.

Rethinking African Architecture

Tosin's philosophy challenges narrow definitions of African architecture, often framed as either rooted in vernacular traditions or replicating colonial modernism. She advocates for a third way—an approach that adapts to people's needs and cultural contexts while embracing modern materials and techniques. Her work prioritizes simplicity and material authenticity, ensuring that design enhances, rather than dominates, the spaces it inhabits.

Her redesign of a 1970s building for the Adidas Lagos flagship store exemplifies this philosophy. By incorporating corrugated metal sheets, a material commonly associated with informal settlements, Tosin created a striking facade that pays homage to Nigeria's everyday architecture while elevating it within a high-design context. This project demonstrates how architecture can draw inspiration from local narratives and reinterpret them in innovative ways.

Beyond aesthetics, Tosin's work considers how architecture can encourage equity and inclusivity. She emphasizes that design must not only reflect the physical environment but also align with the social and cultural dynamics of its users. This perspective positions her as a leading voice in rethinking African architecture as a practice deeply connected to its context and its people.

Curating Architectural Narratives

As curator of the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial, Tosin extended her architectural practice into a platform for global dialogue. The triennial, titled The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability, explored how informal systems in the Global South offer innovative solutions for resource-conscious and climate-responsive design.

"There is no center," Tosin remarked in an interview with ArchDaily, underscoring her rejection of dominant architectural narratives that prioritize Western approaches. Instead, the triennial highlighted diverse practices from regions often excluded from mainstream discourse. These systems of resilience and adaptability—born out of necessity—have much to teach the global design community about how architecture can respond to environmental and economic constraints.

The Sharjah Triennial also provided a space to reflect on the interplay between architecture and culture. Tosin's curatorial vision celebrated the ingenuity of informal systems, such as market structures and self-built housing, which demonstrate how people can adapt to and thrive within challenging conditions. Her curation emphasized the importance of looking beyond conventional frameworks to understand the potential of architecture as a tool for resilience and innovation.

For Tosin, curation and practice are inherently linked. Her experiences in Lagos, a city where systems often operate informally, informed the conceptual framework of the triennial. In turn, the insights gained through her curatorial work continue to influence her architectural projects, particularly in research on informal markets and urban resilience.

Designing for Equity and Sustainability

Equity is a central pillar in Tosin's work. Her designs prioritize human needs, creating spaces that align with the cultural, environmental, and social realities of their users. She believes that architecture must serve as a backdrop for life, enabling people to interact with spaces in meaningful ways.

Architecture needs to learn to listen better. It's not just about what a place looks like, but about how people use space and the relationships they form with it. The best architecture becomes the backdrop to life, allowing culture and identity to thrive. -- Tosin Oshinowo

This commitment to equity extends to her exploration of sustainable materials and techniques. One example is her work in Benin Republic, where she is experimenting with rammed earth construction for a private residence. This traditional material, known for its thermal efficiency and environmental benefits, offers a contemporary solution for sustainable design. Tosin's ability to blend local materials with modern sensibilities highlights her innovative approach to contextual architecture.

Her perspective on equity also includes challenging societal biases within the profession. As a woman architect in Nigeria, Tosin has navigated structural barriers, including gender and age biases. She emphasizes the importance of training future generations to approach architecture as a gender-neutral profession, ensuring that opportunities are based on skill and contribution rather than societal prejudices.

The Future of Practice

Tosin's work embodies a balance between local and global, tradition and innovation. Through collaborations with international brands like Adidas and her research as a Harvard Loeb Fellow, she continues to expand the scope of her practice while remaining grounded in the needs of her community. Her research on informal systems in Lagos has deepened her understanding of how architecture can support resilient urban development, particularly in rapidly growing cities of the Global South.

Her philosophy is clear: architecture is at its best when it becomes a backdrop for life, enabling culture, community, and identity to flourish. This perspective drives her commitment to creating spaces that are adaptable, sustainable, and deeply connected to their context. Tosin Oshinowo's work serves as a powerful example of how architecture can adapt to and celebrate the complexities of culture, environment, and community. Whether designing homes for displaced communities, curating exhibitions that challenge global narratives, or experimenting with sustainable materials, she demonstrates how architecture can respond to local needs while inspiring broader conversations.

