Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Nigeria
  5. adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio

adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio

Save
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio

adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facadeadidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Columnadidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photographyadidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windowsadidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Lagos, Nigeria
  • Architects: Oshinowo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tolu Sanusi
  • Lead Architect: Tosin Oshinowo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tolu Sanusi

Text description provided by the architects. Acclaimed Lagos-based architecture practice Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier) has designed sports and streetwear label adidas’s first West African flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. Located in the sought-after Victoria Island area, Oshinowo Studio won the project following a design competition held by ONL Estates with a brief to draw together Nigerian art, culture, and aesthetics with the global brand’s style and personality.

Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tolu Sanusi
Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Image 14 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Column
© Tolu Sanusi

Oshinowo Studio’s design draws inspiration from Lagos itself, the home of urban culture in Nigeria and a global center of creativity. The two-floor, 380 square-meter project is a retrofit of an existing 1970s building and is conceived as a combination of clean lines overlaid with a façade that adds a layered texture, reflecting the depth and complexity of the upcycling, reuse, and regeneration that can be found throughout the city.

Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Tolu Sanusi
Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Image 16 of 16
Section
Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Tolu Sanusi

Constructed using a combination of solid and perforated corrugated aluminum sheets traditionally used as roofing in Lagos’s mass housing projects, the striking façade also features LED linear lighting to illuminate the ridged surface, creating a dynamic and unexpected visual effect. In this way, simple and functional materials are elevated to create an optical illusion in which the level of transparency depends on the viewer’s distance from the building. This ingenious façade configuration means the store has a visible shop window and ample natural sunlight that is sufficiently diffuse to prevent the interior from overheating.

Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tolu Sanusi

In addition to the aluminum-clad façade, Oshinowo Studio’s approach involved adding a steel frame and glass extension, a solar power system, a sewage treatment plant with the capacity for the reuse of wastewater as irrigation, and an advanced air conditioning system. Existing 25-year-old Roystonea regia trees have been retained, alongside the installation of a new basketball half-court and stage for entertainment, which present opportunities for customer events and activations.

Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tolu Sanusi

The project represents an opportunity for adidas, which also carried out the interior design and fit-out of the store, to collaborate with contemporary Nigerian artists Chinelo Ezewudo, Osa Okunkpolor, Dennis Osadebe, and Ayoola Gbolahan. Tosin Oshinowo, Founder Oshinowo Studio, said: “We have relished the opportunity to create a scheme that combines our love of Lagos and Nigerian contemporary culture with our global perspective and approach. Our design is inspired by the city’s resilient, adaptable, and go-getter resolve, building a place of convergence for sports and culture.”

Save this picture!
adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio - Facade
© Tolu Sanusi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lagos, Nigeria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oshinowo Studio
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreNigeria

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreNigeria
Cite: "adidas Flagship Store Lagos / Oshinowo Studio" 28 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008925/adidas-flagship-store-lagos-oshinowo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags