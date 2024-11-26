Nieuwe Instituut Hosts "Garden Futures": An Exhibition on Modern Landscape's History and Impact

The "Garden Futures" exhibition, currently showing at the Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam until April 13, 2025, explores the multifaceted history and future of the modern garden. Curated by Maria Heinrich and spatially designed by Frank Bruggeman, the exhibition presents the garden not only as a personal refuge, but also as a site reflecting broader political and commercial forces. The show's structure, divided into four thematic chapters, allows for a comprehensive exploration of the garden's evolution and its potential for future development.

+ 17

A key element of the exhibition is its focus on influential figures in garden design. The work of Roberto Burle Marx, known for his innovative and ecologically conscious landscape designs, is featured alongside that of Mien Ruys, celebrated for her naturalistic garden designs, and Piet Oudolf, renowned for his plantings emphasizing native species and ecological principles. The contributions of Derek Jarman, whose unique garden designs at Dungeness are a powerful testament to the garden as a personal and artistic expression, and Jamaica Kincaid, whose literary exploration of gardens reveals cultural and social implications, round out the representation of influential voices in shaping our understanding of gardens.

The exhibition is organized into four chapters: "The Garden as a World," "Garden Politics," "Testing Grounds," and "The World as a Garden." In the first section, the historical context is in focus, exploring the ways gardens have reflected—and shaped—society throughout history. "Garden Politics" delves into the social and political dimensions embedded within garden design. The exhibition also examines the influence of commercial interests and land ownership on the accessibility and character of garden spaces, considering factors such as the historical colonial trade in flowers and plants, and the impact of garden tool manufacturers on design trends.

Related Article Exploring the Legacy of Modernism in Landscape Architecture

The "Testing Grounds" section highlights the garden's role as an experimental space for innovative solutions. Here, the exhibition showcases examples from Rotterdam, including the garden suburb of Vreewijk, the Island of Brienenoord tidal park, and community gardens like Wijktuin Ommoord, demonstrating the potential for gardens to address issues of biodiversity, social justice, and sustainability.

Finally, "The World as a Garden" offers a broader perspective, encompassing the integration of ecological principles and sustainable practices into larger landscapes. This section features the contributions of Michael van Gessel's archive and Ada Patterson's artwork, providing a critical lens on the colonial history impacting garden design. It encourages viewers to consider the garden not simply as a separate entity but as an integral part of a larger ecological system, promoting a holistic vision for the future of garden design.

Developed with the Vitra Design Museum and Wüstenrot Foundation and originally shown at the Vitra Design Museum, with designs by Formafantasma, the exhibition is complemented by public programs at the Nieuwe Instituut. Previous exhibitions presented in Nieuwe Instituut's programming delve into broader architectural and planning conversations. The exhibition "Netherlands on the Drawing Board" examines the country's history of large-scale experimentation in architecture and urban planning, while "Water Cities Rotterdam" presented exhibitions along with several floating pontoons highlighting the Nigerian-Dutch architect Kunlé Adeyemi's waterfront designs.