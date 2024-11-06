A Toy Sanctuary in Spain and an Art Center in Iran: 8 Conceptual Cultural Centers Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of Field Object Lab

Cultural centers are vibrant places where art, community, and innovation intersect—each uniquely crafted to embody and celebrate its local character. This month's projects, submitted by the ArchDaily community, showcase a diverse array of cultural spaces, from the transformation of a historic townhouse in Montreal to a dynamic creative hub in Riyadh and an eco-conscious visitor center in Tennessee's mountains. Each design offers a new perspective on what a cultural center can be, whether a hub for creativity, a sanctuary for nature, or a bridge to the past.

Each month, ArchDaily's editors select a collection of conceptual projects centered around a theme or program, submitted to ArchDaily. These projects are developed by small and large-scale architecture offices from around the world and submitted openly to the ArchDaily platform, thus forming a worldwide community of practitioners sharing their work, be it purely conceptual, a competition entry, or an early-stage design phase. Submissions are open to everybody. If you wish to contribute, send in your work by following the instructions here.

+ 43

Read on to discover a world of cultural centers that redefine the intersection of art, community, and place, along with descriptions by the architects.

Related Article Art Galleries Integrated into the Urban Fabric: 12 Projects Bringing Art and Culture to Neighborhoods

Iranshahr Culture and Art Center / New Wave Architecture

Iranshahr, Iran

+ 43

The design approach aimed to establish a connection with the project's context by taking into account these slopes. In this building, inner and outer spaces blend together, and visitors can enter the building through the natural environment and walk from the first level to the roof through a ramp that continues to the roof of the building and creates a connection between the inside and the beautiful natural surroundings. The continuity of the curved ramp defines the outline of the project.

Maison Sédimentation / Field Object Lab

Montreal, Canada

+ 43

Located in historic Old Montreal, "Maison Sédimentation" revitalizes an 18th-century townhouse while preserving its authenticity. The graystone structure, featuring a sloped roof and raised firebreak walls, is now owned by a local art foundation and will be converted into a contemporary gallery and cultural center. The project seeks to balance preservation with modern needs, using a layered approach of restoration and new construction to create sensory experiences that honor the building's rich history.

Adults and Children's Toy Sanctuary / nu.he Studio

Barcelona, Spain

+ 43

Situated on a pedestrian street that connects the city's green areas and is conveniently close to a metro station, this elongated retail space is strategically positioned to become a community hub for social interaction, education, and leisure. The existing space is transformed into a vibrant family center using a colorful curved wall to separate open spaces from quieter areas, creating a multifunctional environment that seamlessly integrates activities for both adults and children while enhancing both interior and exterior visuals.

Creative Cluster in Riyadh / IND

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

+ 43

The Creative Cluster project in Riyadh, designed by the international architecture bureau IND is shortlisted at the WAF 2024 among Future Projects in Culture. Spanning an expansive plot area of approximately 133,600 square meters, the project encapsulates a harmonious blend of culture and commerce, featuring co-working spaces, hotels, museum galleries, cafes, retail outlets, workshops, restaurants, and more. The design aims to cater to both local residents and international creatives, fostering an environment conducive to the growth of talents and imaginative minds.

Thailand Creative and Design Center Surin / HAS design and research

Surin, Thailand

+ 43

The Thailand Creative and Design Center (TCDC) is an agency under the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) with a mission to inspire creative thinking in society and propel Thailand's creative economy. At the beginning of the 21st century, TCDC, with a strong vision, aimed to create more creative spaces not just in Bangkok but also to extend this social impact across the entire country. The design of TCDC Surin is not just a renovation project for the old Surin stadium. In this project, the architects utilized local pine wood panels that metaphorically represent the unique natural resources that nourish both Thai elephants and silk-fabric craftsmanship. The two sides of the panels on the façade of TCDC Surin also simulate local elephants lying on the ground, creating a relaxing and creative space for visitors, students, and inhabitants to imagine a new future by bringing a gathering space.

Multipurpose Hall / About Architecture

Lopota, Georgia

+ 43

The project area is located in Lopota and represents the only empty zone in the complex developed around the lake. With this location, the territory serves as a kind of connecting chain for the coastal complex and is engaged in dialogue with both the environment and the general urban fabric. The design includes a substantial public space between the lake and the event hall, featuring new landscaping, public furniture, and circulation paths. This space functions as a buffer zone, serving both as a sound barrier and a conduit for pedestrian flow.

BİLİŞİM VADİSİ Technology Information and Communication Center / K Architects

Istanbul, Türkiye

+ 43

In this design, technology is harmonized with nature to obtain a unique concept. The aim is to create a dynamic environment for technology-related activities, focusing on a strong connection with the natural site. The design features a light, "nebulous" structure that delicately rests on a barren hilltop, preserving the site's natural character while creating a striking visual impact. Inside, functional areas are distributed across different levels and interconnected by a ramp, offering an innovative alternative to conventional floor layouts.

Sugarlands Visitor Center / Yuming Feng

Tennessee, United States

+ 43

This project is an addition and renovation to the existing Sugarlands Visitor Center in the Great Smoky Mountains. It engages the core goals of the Green New Deal into its design by utilizing a sustainable design with pre-fabricated mass-timber structure and providing maximum accessibility for everyone to engage with the fabulous natural resources of the national park. It refines the role of a visitor center by enhance its promotion in culture, education, sustainability and equality.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.