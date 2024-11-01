Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners

The 2024 European Prize for Urban Public Space has announced the overall winners for the 12th edition: For the General Category, the "Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound" in Poland by studios topoScape and Archigrest received recognition its ability to honor the site's historical significance; while the Seafront Category prize was given to the "Beach Improvement and Redevelopment of the Harbour Edge" in Porto do Son, Spain, designed by CREUSeCARRASCO and RVR Arquitectos for its careful integration of natural and manmade elements. Selected from a list of 10 finalists, the projects were appreciated for their sensible response to local memory and an understanding of the interplay between various elements that interact with urban life.

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound" in Poland by studios topoScape and Archigrest

As the winner of the General Category, the "Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound" was appreciated by the jury for its creative public space design, that revitalizes the area while linking it to the local history through its materiality. Through the project, a rubble mound dating back to the Second World War is transformed into concrete to create the park's structures.

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound" in Poland by studios topoScape and Archigrest © 2023 archigrest topoScape. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space
The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Park at the Warsaw Uprising Mound" in Poland by studios topoScape and Archigrest. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space

Instead of creating a monumental representation of the collective memory of the place, the designers chose to integrate the materials, thus highlighting their ecological and pedagogical potential. The complexity inherent in the public space is also curated through multiple layers of meaning and interaction, and by accepting the 'unfinished' image that encouraged continuous user engagement.

For the Seafronts Category, the winning project "Beach Improvement and Redevelopment of the Harbour Edge" was selected for its ability to manage the dual aims of the intervention: renaturalizing the seaside promenade while strengthening the relationship between the port and the local community. The jury praised the decision to preserve the existing protective wall against rough seas while positioning new community facilities on the opposite side. These additions are expected to invigorate a space previously dedicated solely to port functions.

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Beach Improvement and Redevelopment of the Harbour Edge" in Porto do Son, Spain, designed by CREUSeCARRASCO and RVR Arquitectos © 2022 Luis Díaz. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space
The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Beach Improvement and Redevelopment of the Harbour Edge" in Porto do Son, Spain, designed by CREUSeCARRASCO and RVR Arquitectos © 2022 Luis Díaz. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space

The project was also appreciated for its understanding of critical issues, such as integrating architectural design with seafront defenses, enhancing community access to waterfronts, promoting pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and addressing the need to restore natural systems amidst urbanization and climate change. This approach reflects a commitment to balancing urban development with ecological integrity, resulting in a design that meets community needs while respecting environmental considerations.

The European Prize for Public Urban Space Announces Warsaw Park and Porto do Son Beach Design as 2024 Winners
"Beach Improvement and Redevelopment of the Harbour Edge" in Porto do Son, Spain, designed by CREUSeCARRASCO and RVR Arquitectos © 2022 Luis Díaz. Image Courtesy of The European Prize for Public Urban Space

The European Prize for Urban Public Space, organized by the Centre of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB), is now in its 12th edition. A total of 297 projects were submitted from 35 European countries, out of which the international jury selected ten finalists, five from each category. This biennial honorary award, established in 2000, recognizes outstanding projects that create, transform, and recover public spaces in European cities.

