From Favela to the World: The Story Behind the Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center

Save this picture! Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center / Coletivo LEVANTE. Image © Leonardo Finotti

In Belo Horizonte’s Aglomerado da Serra, Brazil’s third-largest favela complex with 50,000 residents, the Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center stands out as a vibrant hub of art and education. Founded in 2015 by the multifaceted artist Kdu do Anjos, the striking red building that stands out in the outskirts has gained recognition in both national and international architectural circles, earning several prestigious awards Yet, the recent renovation by Coletivo LEVANTE—honored as one of the Best New Architectural Practices of 2024—represents far more than vivid colors and bold design. It symbolizes the creativity and potential of the community itself. As a space for support and inspiration, Lá da Favelinha reflects a collective, democratic vision that merges the community’s dreams with the dedication of its founders.

The red fabric cutting across the facade of the Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center marks a new chapter for a building once home to apartments, a snack bar, and a retail store. This striking feature symbolizes its transformation into a thriving cultural hub, earning it recognition once thought unimaginable. Yet, its story began long before this. Founder Kdu dos Anjos, known for bringing art into public and private spaces through poetry slams and rap battles across the city, was moved to act when he saw talented friends in his community relegated to low-paying jobs. In 2015, he created Lá da Favelinha as a cultural center with workshops and a library. The first event drew a thousand attendees, each contributing fresh ideas and new energy, setting the stage for the center’s vibrant role in the community.

One idea in particular sparked a meaningful connection between Kdu dos Anjos, founder of the cultural center, and architect Fernando Maculan, who would later lead its transformation. Their paths first crossed in an upcycling workshop, where they launched REMEXE—a fashion initiative turning used clothing into unique pieces and ultimately inspiring the building’s striking red exterior. REMEXE’s success brought their worlds together and set the stage for discussions on revitalizing the center itself. Seeing the potential of the space, Maculan proposed a collective effort with architects, artists, and the community to reimagine the center and build a network of partnerships to bring the project to life. This collaboration marked the beginning of Coletivo LEVANTE and a new era for the Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center.

The renovation project encompassed all three floors and was made possible through crowdfunding and donations, showcasing the exceptional organizational skills of everyone involved, particularly Kdu dos Anjos. This collective effort resulted in a design crafted by many hands, preserving the community’s deep-rooted sense of belonging that existed long before the renovation. The architects approached the project with sensitivity, ensuring that the community felt integral to the transformation and honoring their knowledge and achievements. This thoughtful approach transformed local identities and relationships into essential building blocks, making them central to the project’s success.

As Kdu dos Anjos described in an interview, the "magic of architecture" unfolded in an unorthodox and minimally invasive way, marked by active listening and genuine dialogue with the community. Maculan and his team gathered the desires and needs of residents through informal conversations at bar tables and curbsides, taking notes with deep attention to their words. This direct engagement resulted in an architectural project that authentically reflects collective aspirations. To further strengthen this connection, workshops were organized, actively involving the community’s children. One outcome of these activities was the creation of a parklet in front of the Cultural Center, constructed from repurposed metal school desks sourced from the city’s storage. Another standout feature of the project was the building’s striking red "cladding," designed by the seamstresses of REMEXE, who crafted and finished strips to be installed on the facade. This added a distinctive element of identity and community expression to the structure.

With the completion of the renovation and the establishment of the Cultural Center, the project gained international recognition. The victory of the Tomie Ohtake Akzonobel Institute award was celebrated with the same fervor as a World Cup final, empowering the community and adding further value to the products and initiatives developed there. The center has become a true hub of creativity and entrepreneurship, serving as a refuge against the prejudices and limitations unjustly imposed on its residents. It reinforces a fundamental truth: having a dignified space to live, work, and enjoy life is not a luxury, but a right.

While the renovation project marked a significant milestone in the history of the Lá da Favelinha Cultural Center, it is essential to recognize that the disruptive spirit of occupying the city with art has always been inherent to its founders and will continue to manifest in various initiatives. This challenges the conventional narrative that positions architecture as the sole transformative element, revealing a more modest yet meaningful role: architecture serves as a springboard, providing the necessary momentum for dreams to take shape and become reality. True transformation arises from the people—their creativity, resilience, and ability to redefine spaces. In this light, the project acts as a catalyst, amplifying the existing potential within the community and showcasing the collective strength that truly drives and sustains the Cultural Center.

