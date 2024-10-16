Sumayya Vally Designs Wellness Facility in World's Largest Refugee Settlement in Kakuma, Kenya

In collaboration with to.org, Counterspace, led by Sumayya Vally, has revealed its latest project, "Regenerate Kakuma," aimed at promoting holistic well-being in one of the world's largest refugee settlements in Kakuma, Kenya. This regenerative wellness and fitness hub blends fitness, agriculture, and cultural spaces for over 285,000 refugees. The settlement, known as one of the largest globally, primarily hosts individuals from 19 countries, including South Sudan and Somalia.

The project is inspired by the unique cultural tapestry of Kakuma's diverse inhabitants. The settlement, whose name comes from the Swahili word for "nowhere," has long been a symbol of resilience and survival amidst harsh conditions. Refugee populations are often at high risk for developing mental health conditions, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affecting up to 47% of those displaced by conflict. Regenerate Kakuma aims to mitigate these effects by providing a space that nurtures creativity, movement, and emotional healing, helping residents cope with their traumatic experiences.

At the heart of the design is a focus on combining cultural heritage with natural materials, ensuring the project respects the community's identity while creating functional spaces for growth and interaction. Vally's design draws on sacred and vernacular architecture from the regions where Kakuma's people originated, including the rock-cut churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia and the Neolithic rock paintings of Laas Geel in Somaliland. These references are woven into the structure, creating a space that feels connected to the cultural roots of its inhabitants.

The architectural concept integrates natural elements and local materials, with the building being constructed primarily from Turkana stone, known for its thermal properties that help regulate indoor temperatures. The building's form is a stepped stone structure, featuring thick walls that rise in a gradient, allowing for natural light, ventilation, and movement throughout the space. The design emphasizes harmony with the surrounding landscape, ensuring the center is both visually striking and practical for the environment.

Courtyards and openings punctuate the building, providing areas for reflection and interaction, while a stepped roofline creates distinct functional zones, from meditation spaces to outdoor fitness areas. These design elements are intended to foster both individual well-being and social cohesion, offering spaces for calm reflection as well as physical activity.

The Regenerate Kakuma facility will house a gym and outdoor fitness spaces, vital for supporting the athletic talent emerging from the settlement. Kakuma has produced several international athletes, including middle-distance runner Perina Nakang and Dominic Lobalu, who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The fitness center will offer a fully equipped gym and outdoor sports areas, including a basketball court, to nurture future talent and promote physical health.

In addition to fitness facilities, the project emphasizes mental well-being through a meditation hall and outdoor reflection spaces. These areas are designed to promote mindfulness and emotional recovery, key to addressing the trauma many refugees experience. Open courtyards allow for community gatherings, adding a social element to the peaceful environment.

A key component of the project is sustainability. In response to environmental degradation caused by climate change, the facility will include agroforestry and market gardens. These green spaces not only provide fresh produce but also serve as a form of education, teaching residents sustainable agriculture practices that help combat flooding, soil erosion, and pest issues.

Architects and urban planners have long played a crucial role in addressing humanitarian disasters, designing spaces that not only provide immediate relief but also foster long-term resilience and community rebuilding. In other similar news, Shigeru Ban Architects, in collaboration with Voluntary Architects' Network, recently developed an improved version of the temporary housing developed to help those affected by the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake. Similarly, following the extreme floods that affected Pakistan in 2022, architect Yasmeen Lari the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan pledged to help build one million resilient houses in the country. Finally, The Türkiye Design Council (TDC) has gathered 13 design practices, including Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group, to contribute to the revitalization of the historic province of Hatay, an area severely damaged by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February this year.