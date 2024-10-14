Navigating Support Systems for Emerging Architects: Analyzing the Case of U.S. and Hong Kong

Save this picture! MoMA PS1 Installation. Image © Miguel de Guzman

How do societies support and nurture emerging architects? Young architects are heavily influenced by their formal education and initial exposure to the industry. Various organizational systems across regions, whether passive through environmental factors or active via tangible benefits, are in place to assist them in entering the field. However, it's worth questioning how often we reflect on these established support systems. Are they effective in fostering well-rounded professionals, or do they unintentionally reinforce certain biases in how architecture is practiced?

Architects typically undergo rigorous education and training that can take up to a decade or more before being licensed. Architectural education, often steeped in theoretical and conceptual explorations, is frequently criticized for disconnecting from the practical realities of design and construction. Nonetheless, this academic foundation remains crucial, offering insight into architectural history, theory, and broader design considerations. While these concepts may not always be immediately applicable during an architect's early career, they help shape an architect's ability to think critically and holistically about the built environment—skills that often come into play later in their career when serving their clients.

Different regions offer unique support forms shaped by market demands and local architectural cultures to bridge the gap between academia and professional practice. While aiding young architects in building their early careers, these systems may also create limitations, encouraging specific paths while discouraging others. This raises an easily overlooked question: how easily can a young architect forge their path if their vision diverges from the established norms? By exploring the systems in place in regions like the U.S. and China-Hong Kong, we can reflect on how we might reshape these structures to inspire young architects who aim to create meaningful design change for the common good, emphasizing social responsibility over simply fulfilling professional duties.

Opportunities and Uncertainty: The Open-Ended U.S. Architectural Scene

In the U.S., architectural education is among the longest globally, with bachelor and master programs at top universities often taking 7-8 years to complete together. This extended pathway provides some versatility, equipping graduates with skill sets that may give them some leads in various sectors within and adjacent to architecture. One of the critical forms of support the U.S. system offers is its passive economic environment - the diversity of job opportunities across the larger creative industries. This feature sets it apart from other regions. With the right motivation and networking, young architects often branch into UI/UX design, product design, digital rendering, animation, creative consulting, and more.

Even within the architecture profession, there is a broad range of opportunities, from exhibition design and construction management to specialized roles in facade design, lighting, and in-house branded store design. For more typical architectural designers, the diversity of office types is equally varied, with options including corporate firms, boutique studios, academia-integrated practices, and design-build companies. These firms may emphasize different stages of the architectural process—some focus on early design phases, others on acting as the Architect of Record, and some provide full-service solutions from concept to construction. This is all part of the benefit of having a diverse building type available as architectural projects in the U.S.

Most U.S. architecture firms offer various support for licensure, including study resources, examination fee reimbursements, and study groups that facilitate a fluid, organic support system for examinations. While the system encourages young architects to get licensed, the pressure is relatively mild, as licensure may not significantly impact one's career trajectory, depending on the type of practice. Studying for licensure, nonetheless, provides a valuable overview of the broader building industry.

The U.S.'s diverse architectural project types offer opportunities for small-scale projects such as single-family homes, small independent galleries, or canopy structures. This economic structure is passive support for young architects working to become independent practitioners, allowing them to take on smaller commissions and gradually build a portfolio and client base through networking. The open-endedness also pressures young architects to navigate their routes. Confronted early in their careers by questions of social responsibility, clients' interest, and design competence, young architects are left on their own as to whether their design may or may not benefit the common good or simply for business survival, to serve their clients only.

Therefore, the open-ended nature of the U.S. system is a double-edged sword, as it can also be overwhelming for those who need a clear career strategy. With so many paths available, it is easy to feel uncertain about which direction to pursue and how to navigate their career. The flexibility and diverse career choices also hamper any highly regulated training that provides specific tool sets for young architects to maintain a high standard of professionalism, practice, and execution. Due to the flexibility, building standards vary greatly depending on locality and the type of offices executing the work. Specifically, at times of economic downturn and job opportunities shrinking, not having a clear route for young and recent architectural graduates may also cause them to feel unnecessarily anxious in fear of being jobless and not well-protected by the architectural profession.

Structured Careers in Hong Kong: Regulated Paths for Emerging Architects

The architecture profession in China and Hong Kong offers a stark contrast due to the localized nature of practice and the distinct regulatory environments. In Hong Kong, independent architects rarely practice across borders with mainland China because of differing licensure requirements and significant income and cost of living variations. Although Hong Kong and mainland China share geographic proximity, young architects' career outlooks and support systems differ.

In Hong Kong, the number of architecture graduates from accredited universities is regulated to protect the interests of the industry and the students who graduate from this profession. As such, many of these graduates typically follow one of two career paths: joining large local architectural firms focusing on construction documents and administration or entering government roles such as working for the Architectural Services Department (ArchSD), which oversees the design and construction of most public buildings. Unlike the open-ended, free-market system in the U.S., Hong Kong graduates are provided with a more structured path that offers better support and protection to young architects as a profession and creates a tightly-knit community. It is not unheard of for the entire graduating cohort to share industry information and try to negotiate for better compensation with local corporations.

However, due to the structured, systemic bias, they face a more limited set of choices as the economic environment does not include various small opportunities within the creative industries. While job options and outlook may be limited, the compensation and benefits for young architects in corporate offices are higher than in neighboring regions. This system encourages strong professionalism and a prescribed path: education, practice, licensure as an architect, and eventually becoming an Authorized Person (AP), the final licensure required to sign off on construction drawings officially. The rigorous licensure process in Hong Kong ensures a high level of expertise in local construction practices, resulting in trained architects who can build high-quality and complex structures. Still, this focus on regulations and site knowledge can also hurt the time spent on creative design exploration that may produce fruitful or unexpected resolutions for the common good. Because everything is highly regulated, communal-inspired interventions on a small scale are rare.

The distinction between design architects and architects of record (AOR) is even more pronounced in Hong Kong than in the U.S. Licensed individuals, due to the scarcity of their specialized knowledge and the limited number of licensure exam attempts allowed, often receive higher compensation for their regulatory expertise than for their design abilities. The relatively lucrative nature of the (AOR) further motivates and encourages young architects to pursue the profession at the cost of having fewer designers looking for creative ways to shape our society.

While ensuring high professional standards, this system limits the flexibility of the architectural profession in Hong Kong. It can quickly create an unconsciously biased environment towards overlooking important communal and public issues. Young architects, though well-supported professionally and motivated and eager to get licensed by tangible benefits such as significant income raises, often find themselves pigeonholed into predefined career paths, making it a less conducive environment for those interested in creative exploration, non-traditional practices or spatially design for communal or public issues.

Reflections on Emerging Architects' Support Systems

When examining the systems for supporting young architects in the U.S. and China-Hong Kong, it's essential to consider other models, such as those in the U.K. and parts of the E.U. The U.K. offers a more balanced approach, providing a structured career path alongside some flexibility, though often at the expense of lower compensation due to the market's unique dynamics. Meanwhile, many public works projects in parts of the E.U. are open to competition, regardless of scale. This creates opportunities for young architects to gain experience and potentially secure their first commissions, even launching their careers internationally.

While reflecting on the concept of the common good, it is crucial to recognize that while support systems are often designed to advance the profession, they can inadvertently favor certain interest groups or overlook broader social responsibilities. How can we build a support system for young architects that fosters their growth, protects their interests, encourages socially responsible practices, and upholds the profession's commitment to serving clients effectively? The challenge lies in crafting initiatives that balance these goals without introducing organizational biases or becoming dependent on specific funding sources.

Additionally, even in environments with a highly deregulated market and diverse creative opportunities, young architects may need help navigating the profession's complexities. How do we ensure that the system provides guidance and structure without stifling creativity or limiting access while offering enough direction to prevent young architects from becoming overwhelmed and disillusioned?

