Creative Renovations: 14 Projects With Surprising Solutions That Transform The Space

Renovation projects are often perceived as being more limited and therefore less exciting. In this article, we present renovation projects with unexpected solutions that show that it is possible to be creative when adapting and reusing an existing space.

Renovation projects - also called retrofitting, refurbishing, remodeling - are becoming increasingly popular in the market and the practice of architecture, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

These projects focus on transforming an existing location, so many different factors and challenges must be addressed. Each project has different aspects that need to be considered, such as regulations and codes, the relationship of the project with its surroundings, and finally, tectonic aspects such as the pre-existing structure, materials, and the functional program of the building.

With all these factors, one gets the impression that it is hard to integrate them all in one project and still propose creative solutions. It is important to balance the demands and limitations of the renovation but, still, it is possible to find surprising solutions that can bring a new identity to the project. Here are 14 home transformation projects with unexpected solutions for visual language, space organization, materials, and the relationship with the surroundings.

Space organization

One of the most common reasons for renovating is the need to reorganize spaces, especially in residential projects, considering the current changes in our society and lifestyle. Large and flexible spaces were not very common in the past also due to a lack of technology to build such structures. However, this spatial integration can be achieved in several ways.

Save this picture! House in Kamisawa / Tato Architects. Image © Shinkenchiku Sha

Save this picture! U-shape room / Atelier TAO+C. Image © Fangfang Tian

Save this picture! Casa Zaire / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Image © Ivo Tavares Studio

Save this picture! f(x) House / Adhoc Arquitectura y Territorio. Image © David Frutos

Save this picture! House in Chiharada / Studio Velocity. Image © Kentaro Kurihara

Save this picture! Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism. Image © Maxime Delvaux

Save this picture! Transformation of a 1950s Villa in Vers-chez-les-Blanc / Bureau Brisson Architectes. Image © HASOO PHOTO

Relationship with the surroundings

The relationship between the new project and its surroundings is one of the biggest challenges of a renovation. Adapting to an existing urban fabric can be a tough undertaking because of the complexity of the surroundings, but it is still possible to overcome these obstacles and come up with innovative solutions.

Save this picture! The Renovation of a Little House in a Historical Neighborhood of Guangzhou / URBANUS. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Observatory Reform Cóndor Huachana / La cabina de la curiosidad - Daniel Moreno Flores + Marie Combette. Image © Andrés Villota Pelusa

Materials

Choosing the materials is one of the most strategic aspects of renovating. You can choose materials that blend the new interventions with the existing elements or materials that contrast and highlight the differences between the old and the new. Moreover, materials are often chosen according to technical solutions and needs.

Save this picture! Reforma residencial em Fukui / Yoshichika Takagi + associates. Image Cortesia de Yoshichika Takagi

Save this picture! Plywood House / SMS Arquitectos. Image © Luiz Diaz Diaz

Save this picture! House AD25 / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Guerra FD+SG

Visual Language

In some cases, the renovation is not about major structural changes but about bringing a new identity to the project. It is important to take the opportunity to use new visual languages to create a unique and authentic design.

Save this picture! Reforma El Guateque / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Apartment – House / Kochi Architect’s Studio. Image © Kazuyasu Kochi

This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.