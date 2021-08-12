Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism

-
Architects: CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Maxime Delvaux
- General Contractor:Novrifres
- City:Brussels
- Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. President is an extension of private housing in Brussels. The flat roof of a 3-storey building has been privatized. A structure of 8,25 meters by 10 meters is anchored in the party walls.
The roof pavilion offers a living space, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, and a laundry room.
It connects to the renovated apartment below by a 4,25 meters high spiral staircase. Two separate outdoor spaces are created.
On the south, a large terrace opened towards the cityscape doubles the surface of the pavilion. On the north, an intimate terrace allows air circulation during hot days.