Transformation of a 1950s Villa in Vers-chez-les-Blanc / Bureau Brisson Architectes

Design Team: Germain Brisson, Alan Hasoo, Thibaud Sulliger, Clea Di Martino

City: Lausanne

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the northern Lausanne countryside, this 1950s villa enjoys an extremely peaceful environment in the middle of fields. The new owners made the choice to live in the villa for a year before launching the transformation to get acquainted with this new environment and the soul of the place. The resulting project is a subtle blend of radical changes and reminiscences of the existing.

On the ground floor, the space is wide open, allowing direct access to the living room from the new hall along with the new wooden partition that separates the master suite. The original load-bearing walls are replaced by two long metal beams, each of which rests in a different way on the lower floor, depending on the existing supports and the space created.

Colors and different materials are the subjects of long discussions. They result in a varied palette, mixing handcrafted catelles, painted wood, textiles, and corrugated fiber cement.