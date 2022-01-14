Support for Architects and Planners: Specifications, CAD Drawings, BIM Objects, and Other Design Tools

Technology manufacturer 2N is diversifying its range of products by offering A&E, BIM technology, and other strategies for architects and designers.

2N is a Prague-based company engaged in the development and manufacturing of products in the field of IP intercoms and access control systems. According to an IHS report in 2016, 2N is the largest global manufacturer of IP intercoms, and a major innovator in the field of IP access systems, IP audio, and IP lift communicators. The company was established in 1991 in the Czech Republic, where its headquarters remain to this day.

With their support for architects and planners solution, 2N has consolidated all important documents and other project elements into one easily accessible page. The page is specially made to direct users to the documents they are looking for. When interacting with 2N's interface, specifications for projects are found on the website, while CAD drawings and BIM objects are conveniently located in a Media Library.

2N's Support for Architects and Planners offers:

Specifications for planners: When awarding a project, detailed specifications for each product are essential, and the A&E service is able to prepare them for users. 2N's specifications include everything from a general description, standards, and certification of the product to each solution’s unique features. All users need to do is copy the sections that are required into the project they are preparing. This service is ideal for specifying individual products in the project documentation, as products can be copied easily into the document using Crtl+C, and Ctrl+V.

CAD drawings: With pre-prepared 2D drawings of their products, 2N's CAD blocks are fully dimensioned and are available in .dwg and .pdf formats so there is no need to sit at the computer and draw them from scratch. To avoid any unnecessary work, simply download the easy-to-access CAD drawings.

BIM objects: A building information model can help to plan, build and manage a building simultaneously. With planning, design, construction, and building administration components under complete control, BIM modeling is an effective strategy for carrying out any project in a precise and organized way. Users can now include 2N products and systems in their BIM models, with a library full of 2N BIM objects containing both their visualization and behavioral data.

2N Virtual Experience and Project Designer: Taking a walking tour of a virtual 3D building makes it easier to find out where and how to install 2N products. The virtual experience tool allows customers to see how amazing a door communication solution can look. Once selected, products can be included in a larger design for door access control in the Project Designer tool in just a few minutes.

To learn more about support services for architects and designers, and to see a comprehensive range of products, take a look through 2N's catalog.