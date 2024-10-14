Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City

Mexico City is renowned for its abundant museums, heritage sites, and cultural richness. In fact, the capital has over 173 museums, big and small spread out through its 16 alcaldías or burroughs. The presence of these cultural spaces injects and intensifies the artistic appeal and aspect of the vibrant city. With many pioneering Mexican architects having intertwined modern art and architecture, this gave rise to iconic museums and classics of Mexican modernist architecture.

While the modernist museums reflected important 20th midcentury growth in the capital, contemporary works are just as relevant to highlight as they convey a strong effort at reformation and access to art/information for all. As they bring together traditional aesthetic notions, modernist principles, and new materials/ technologies, Mexico City museums are certainly worth the visit.

Whether they be classic galleries, green installations, or community spaces, we looked into 15 examples of contemporary museum architecture in Mexico City. 

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 28 of 34
© Jaime Navarro

Museums and Cultural Centers

Chapultepec Environmental Culture Center / ERREqERRE Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 7 of 34
© Margarita Gorbea

National Pavilion of Biodiversity / Fernanda Ahumada + FREE

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 9 of 34
© César Belio

Lago Algo Cultural Center / Naso

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 12 of 34
© Maureen M. Evans

Anahuacalli Museum / Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 13 of 34
© Rafael Gamo

Jewish Documentation and Research Center of Mexico (CDIJUM) / Ezra Cherem Behar & Alan Cherem Hamui

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 16 of 34
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI / Rojkind Arquitectos

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 3 of 34
© Paul Rivera

Museo Jumex / David Chipperfield

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 19 of 34
© Simon Menges

Elena Garro Cultural Center / Fernanda Canales + arquitectura 911sc

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 4 of 34
© Jaime Navarro

Soumaya Museum / FR-EE Fernando Romero Enterprise

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 22 of 34
© Rafael Gamo

Museum of Memory and Tolerance / Arditti + RDT Architects

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 24 of 34
Courtesy of Arditti + RDT Architects

Vasconcelos Library / Alberto Kalach

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 26 of 34
© Maria Gonzalez

Community Space with Cultural Facilities

Kithara Music Kiosk / TO

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 27 of 34
© Jaime Navarro

PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 5 of 34
© Sandra Pereznieto

Community Center Pilares Valentín Gómez Farías / a|911

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 32 of 34
© Onnis Luque

Pilares La Pulga Innovation and Cultural Center / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City - Image 34 of 34
© Josué Mejía

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Hana Abdel
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Transmitting Local Culture: 15 Contemporary Museums and Cultural Spaces in Mexico City" 14 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022173/transmitting-local-culture-15-contemporary-museums-and-cultural-spaces-in-mexico-city> ISSN 0719-8884

