Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Mexico
  5. PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

Save
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, FacadePILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Garden, Handrail, Courtyard, Deck, PatioPILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyPILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Public Space, Cultural Center
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7642 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Sandra Pereznieto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Basaltex, Grupo JOBEN
  • Lead Architect : Rozana Montiel
  • Architect/Executive Design/Work Supervision : Cristobal Pliego
  • Architect/Site Supervision : Margherita Vegro
  • Architect : Arlette Plata, Adriana Rodriguez
  • Landscape Design : Estudio Ome
  • Announcement : PienZa Sostenible
  • Program Coordination : Gobierno de la Ciudad de México
  • Builder : Secretaría de Obras Públicas
  • Program : Centro cultural
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Sandra Pereznieto

Text description provided by the architects. PILARES (for its acronym: Points of Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge) is an urban project of social impact developed by the Government of Mexico City that aims to generate community centers for citizen encounters. The PILARES are strategically distributed in vulnerable areas of the city that lack cultural infrastructure. Our project is located in the Colonia Presidentes de México, Iztapalapa, one of the most densely populated municipalities in the city. The program includes a cyber school, arts and crafts workshops (serigraphy, jewelry, plumbing, and gastronomy), sports facilities, a dance and yoga room, a vegetable garden, and rooms for entrepreneurship and job training.

Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Courtyard
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Sandra Pereznieto

Since this area lacks open spaces, sports facilities, parks, plazas, and gardens, PILARES Presidentes de México was designed as a public, inclusive and multifunctional space that replaces the idea of barriers for meeting platforms. The main entrance is a fundamental part of the project as it connects the community center with the street activity through a green plaza delimited by an open sequence of columns that invite people to enter and inhabit the space. In the attempt to generate abundance from scarcity, only two materials were used: striated blocks and concrete tiles in a reddish tone and steel profiles in the same color palette.

Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Facade
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
Exploded axo

This materiality brings an iconic identity to the site and produces a series of textures of light and shadow that create an interpretation of the space in different layers and depths. Concrete is re-signified in different expressions to produce lattices that ventilate and tiles with changes of texture in the pavement. The creative use of this material allows a multilayered reading of the space: for example, the depression of a patio that functions as a forum also serves as a bench or as a meeting place. The architectural program distributes the forums and halls over two floors that are interconnected by a system of platforms, landscaped courtyards, bridges, and corridors. The sequence of spaces maintains its connection with the exterior and some of them open or close completely thanks to a system of adaptable partitions.

Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade, Garden, Handrail, Courtyard, Deck, Patio
© Sandra Pereznieto

PILARES Presidentes de México seeks to become a recreational cultural oasis that, despite being located on a very small site and in an area of insecurity, its interior experience gives the sensation of openness and diversity of spaces.

Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 20 of 24
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Handrail
© Sandra Pereznieto

The materiality and proportion of the building spaces produce a formative and pleasant atmosphere that reactivates and strengthens the social fabric of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Iztapalapa, 09858 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterMexico
Cite: "PILARES Cultural Center / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura" [PILARES Presidentes de México / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura] 26 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991082/pilares-cultural-center-rozana-montiel-estudio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags