Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub

Valencia, one of Spain's most vibrant cities, boasts a rich architectural history that mirrors its cultural and historical evolution. Founded by the Romans in 138 BC, the city has been shaped by successive waves of influence, from the Visigoths and Moors to the Christian reconquest in the 13th century. Each period left a distinct architectural imprint, giving Valencia a unique blend of Gothic, Baroque, and Renaissance structures alongside modern interventions. Among the city's most prominent historic landmarks is the La Longa de la Seda, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which exemplifies late Gothic civic architecture, alongside the majestic Valencia Cathedral, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque elements intertwine, illustrating the city's layered past.

Valencia's architectural evolution did not end with its historical legacy. Today, the city is a dynamic example of how modern and contemporary architecture can coexist with ancient structures. The striking City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava, has become an international symbol of innovation, pushing the boundaries of futuristic design. In parallel, urban planning projects like transforming the former Turia riverbed into a lush green park have redefined public space and sustainability in the city. This balance between preservation and cutting-edge design reflects Valencia's commitment to embracing modernity while honoring its historical roots, making it not only a city steeped in history but also one at the forefront of contemporary architectural practice.

Read on to explore Valencia's architectural journey, along with 24 attractions from its Gothic and Baroque landmarks to 21st-century masterpieces by renowned local and international architects.

Historical Landmarks

Central Market / Alejandro Soler March + Francisco Guardia i Vial

La Longa de la Seda / Pere Compete

Round Square / Salvador Escrig Melchor

Church of San Nicolás de Bari and San Pedro Mártir

Modern and Contemporary Projects

Valencia Convention Center / Foster + Partners

Hemisfèric / Santiago Calatrava

Espai Verd / CSPT Arquitectos

