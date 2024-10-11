Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
  3. Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub

Valencia, one of Spain's most vibrant cities, boasts a rich architectural history that mirrors its cultural and historical evolution. Founded by the Romans in 138 BC, the city has been shaped by successive waves of influence, from the Visigoths and Moors to the Christian reconquest in the 13th century. Each period left a distinct architectural imprint, giving Valencia a unique blend of Gothic, Baroque, and Renaissance structures alongside modern interventions. Among the city's most prominent historic landmarks is the La Longa de la Seda, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which exemplifies late Gothic civic architecture, alongside the majestic Valencia Cathedral, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque elements intertwine, illustrating the city's layered past.

Valencia's architectural evolution did not end with its historical legacy. Today, the city is a dynamic example of how modern and contemporary architecture can coexist with ancient structures. The striking City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava, has become an international symbol of innovation, pushing the boundaries of futuristic design. In parallel, urban planning projects like transforming the former Turia riverbed into a lush green park have redefined public space and sustainability in the city. This balance between preservation and cutting-edge design reflects Valencia's commitment to embracing modernity while honoring its historical roots, making it not only a city steeped in history but also one at the forefront of contemporary architectural practice.

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain's Artistic Hub - Image 2 of 26Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain's Artistic Hub - Image 3 of 26Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain's Artistic Hub - Image 4 of 26Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain's Artistic Hub - Image 5 of 26

Read on to explore Valencia's architectural journey, along with 24 attractions from its Gothic and Baroque landmarks to 21st-century masterpieces by renowned local and international architects.

Historical Landmarks

Central Market /  Alejandro Soler March + Francisco Guardia i Vial

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 22 of 26
Central Market / Alejandro Soler March + Francisco Guardia i Vial. Image © Diego Delso via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

La Longa de la Seda / Pere Compete

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 9 of 26
The Silk Exchange / Pere Compete. Image © Francesco Bini via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Round Square / Salvador Escrig Melchor

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 14 of 26
Round Square / Salvador Escrig Melchor. Image © Joanbanjo via Wikipedia under Public Domain

Church of San Nicolás de Bari and San Pedro Mártir

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 18 of 26
Church of San Nicolás de Bari and San Pedro Mártir. Image © Joanbanjo via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Modern and Contemporary Projects

L'Oceanogràfic / Felix Candela

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 2 of 26
Oceanogràfic / Felix Candela. Image via Flickr user duncan

L'Àgora / Santiago Calatrava

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 5 of 26
Àgora / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Diego Delso via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Science Museum Príncipe Felipe / Santiago Calatrava

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 11 of 26
Science Museum Príncipe Felipe / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Sebastian Weiss Photography

Valencia Convention Center / Foster + Partners

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 10 of 26
Valencia Convention Center / Foster + Partners. Image © Enrique Domingo via Flickr under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Hemisfèric / Santiago Calatrava

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 21 of 26
Hemisfèric / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Alejandro Díaz Raga via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía / Santiago Calatrava

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 15 of 26
Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Palladium Photodesign

Edifício Veles e Vents / David Chipperfield

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 12 of 26
Edifício Veles e Vents / David Chipperfield. Image © freshwater2006 via Flickr under CC BY-NC 2.0

L'Umbracle / Santiago Calatrava

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 3 of 26
Umbracle / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Diliff via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 3.0

Espai Verd / CSPT Arquitectos

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 17 of 26
Espai Verd / CSPT Arquitectos. Image © r2hox via wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

L'Alqueria del Basket / ERRE arquitectura

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 23 of 26
L’Alqueria del Basket / ERRE arquitectura. Image © Daniel Rueda

El Musical Cultural Center / Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 7 of 26
El Musical Cultural Center / Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés. Image © Duccio Malagamba

Solar Tower / Ábalos+Sentkiewicz Arquitectos

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 8 of 26
Solar Tower / Ábalos+Sentkiewicz Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Events Center Feria Valencia / Tomás Llavador

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 20 of 26
Events Center Feria Valencia / Tomás Llavador. Image Courtesy of Tomás Llavador Arquitectos+Ingenieros

Baovan Restaurant / CLAP Studio

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 4 of 26
Baovan Restaurant / CLAP Studio. Image © Daniel Rueda

Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 16 of 26
Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio. Image © David Zarzoso

Adaptation of Hall 3 of the Central Park to Cultural Facilities / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 19 of 26
Adaptation of Hall 3 of the Central Park to Cultural Facilities / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Residential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 13 of 26
Residential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Gómez Vives

Hortensia Herrero Art Center / ERRE arquitectura

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 24 of 26
Hortensia Herrero Art Center / ERRE arquitectura. Image © David Zarzoso

Refurbishment of BBVA Bank Headquarters / Miriam Castells

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 25 of 26
Refurbishment of BBVA Bank Headquarters / Miriam Castells. Image © David Zarzoso

Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos

Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub - Image 6 of 26
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos. Image © David Zarzoso

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

