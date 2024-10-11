Valencia Architecture City Guide: Unveiling 24 Architectural Highlights Across Spain’s Artistic Hub

Valencia, one of Spain's most vibrant cities, boasts a rich architectural history that mirrors its cultural and historical evolution. Founded by the Romans in 138 BC, the city has been shaped by successive waves of influence, from the Visigoths and Moors to the Christian reconquest in the 13th century. Each period left a distinct architectural imprint, giving Valencia a unique blend of Gothic, Baroque, and Renaissance structures alongside modern interventions. Among the city's most prominent historic landmarks is the La Longa de la Seda, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which exemplifies late Gothic civic architecture, alongside the majestic Valencia Cathedral, where Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque elements intertwine, illustrating the city's layered past.
Valencia's architectural evolution did not end with its historical legacy. Today, the city is a dynamic example of how modern and contemporary architecture can coexist with ancient structures. The striking City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava, has become an international symbol of innovation, pushing the boundaries of futuristic design. In parallel, urban planning projects like transforming the former Turia riverbed into a lush green park have redefined public space and sustainability in the city. This balance between preservation and cutting-edge design reflects Valencia's commitment to embracing modernity while honoring its historical roots, making it not only a city steeped in history but also one at the forefront of contemporary architectural practice.
Read on to explore Valencia's architectural journey, along with 24 attractions from its Gothic and Baroque landmarks to 21st-century masterpieces by renowned local and international architects.
Historical Landmarks
Central Market / Alejandro Soler March + Francisco Guardia i Vial
La Longa de la Seda / Pere Compete
Round Square / Salvador Escrig Melchor
Church of San Nicolás de Bari and San Pedro Mártir
Modern and Contemporary Projects
L'Oceanogràfic / Felix Candela
L'Àgora / Santiago Calatrava
Science Museum Príncipe Felipe / Santiago Calatrava
Valencia Convention Center / Foster + Partners
Hemisfèric / Santiago Calatrava
Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía / Santiago Calatrava
Edifício Veles e Vents / David Chipperfield
L'Umbracle / Santiago Calatrava
Espai Verd / CSPT Arquitectos
L'Alqueria del Basket / ERRE arquitectura
El Musical Cultural Center / Eduardo de Miguel Arbonés
Solar Tower / Ábalos+Sentkiewicz Arquitectos
Events Center Feria Valencia / Tomás Llavador
Baovan Restaurant / CLAP Studio
Convent Carmen / Francesc Rifé Studio
Adaptation of Hall 3 of the Central Park to Cultural Facilities / Contell-Martínez Arquitectos
Residential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos
Hortensia Herrero Art Center / ERRE arquitectura
Refurbishment of BBVA Bank Headquarters / Miriam Castells
Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos
