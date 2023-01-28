Submit a Project Advertise
Residential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos - Interior Photography, FacadeResidential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsResidential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyResidential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeResidential Building Saler Homes / NAC Arquitectos - More Images+ 38

Residential
València, Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This project is located on Antonio Ferrandis Street and is part of the P.P. Quatre Carreres. The location is especially privileged because it is located on the southern edge of the city, separating two radically opposite plots and scales, admiring the large expanse of an orchard that extends to the Albufera Natural Park and with visual continuity to the sea.

Southwest elevation
The project is built on a plot of rectangular geometry. The current planning defines the buildable volume, in such a way that two towers of approximately 27 x 17 m are executed, identical in their program and formal resolution, joined by a basement body on the ground and first floors.

The program, essentially residential, contains a tertiary building area located on the ground and first floor, whose orientation is connected to the urban space. The rest of the floors are occupied by the program of 100 dwellings. The ground floor is configured as a space for social relations, generating a route through arcaded spaces and where the swimming pool and children's play area are located. The vertical garden that accompanies the entrance route stands out and winks at the transition between the orchard and the city.

Using an elemental compositional mechanism, a resounding, clear, and the formally simple building has been sought. Each of the volumes is generated by a rigorous rectangular plan that expands and grows at each vertex, creating terraces for each house. The facade is conceived as a continuous skin that embraces these terraced spaces following a curved line that characterizes the geometry of the building. To materialize the undulating surfaces, white aluminum composite plates are used.

The alternation of the floors in height of these growths, together with the reduction of the dimensions of the building in the last floors conditioned by urban planning parameters, configures the final appearance of the complex.

