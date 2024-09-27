MVRDV Unveils Design for a Colorful Office Building Clad in Pretty Plastic Shingles in Germany

MVRDV has revealed its design for Monaco, a six-story office building situated in Munich's transforming Werksviertel neighborhood. This region, previously known for its industrial past and later as a cultural hotspot, has been evolving into a dynamic work-and-leisure district since 2016. Positioned near MVRDV's earlier project, WERK12, the Monaco building uses recycled materials and distinctive shapes to create a balanced "work and play" office environment, inspired by the color and creative spirit of the Kultfabrik era.

The Monaco building consists of two distinct parts, reflecting the mixed-use character of the area. The "work" section is a cubic block clad in reclaimed clinker brick sourced from regional demolitions, presented in a patchwork style to highlight its diverse origins. Complementing this is the "play" section, which climbs over the northern end of the work block. This section is clad in colorful shingles, 70 percent of which are made by Pretty Plastic, an Amsterdam-based manufacturer that makes façade elements entirely from recycled plastic waste. This marks the first use of Pretty Plastic in Germany, achieved through extensive research to meet local building codes.

The project set out to explore the potential uses of recycled materials in the Munich office market, while also seeking to address the changing demands of modern workspaces. The building's layout is structured to support both traditional and contemporary work environments, offering flexible partitioning options and multifunctional spaces. The work section maintains a neutral environment with adaptable layouts for tenant customization. In contrast, the play section introduces varied communal areas, including terraces and a rooftop garden, offering spaces for social interaction and creative activities.

The Monaco building, developed by Rock Capital Group, represents a new approach to office design, one that reflects broader trends toward flexibility, sustainability, and employee wellbeing, while also being aware of its immediate urban context. The building's name references its location on Helmut-Dietl-Straße, named after the creator of the German TV series Monaco Franze.

Especially in the post-pandemic years, bringing more freedom, flexibility, and fun to the workplace is growing in popularity. We asked ourselves, how do we make a building that accommodates and clearly expresses that idea? And how, at the same time, do we make a characteristic addition to the neighborhood? With the contrasting shapes and materials of MONACO, we found the answers to those questions. - MVRDV founding partner Jacob van Rijs

On a similar note, MVRDV has been recently announced as the winner of an international competition for the design of a badminton-focused Sports Park in eastern Shenzhen, China. The internationally recognized office has also recently inaugurated the Buitenplaats Koningsweg, a mixed-use development of a former WWII German military base, transforming the grounds into a residential and cultural enclave.