World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. MVRDV
  6. 2019
  7. WERK12 / MVRDV

WERK12 / MVRDV

Save this project
WERK12 / MVRDV

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode + 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture  · 
Munich, Germany
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project MVRDV
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    7700.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Ossip van Duivenbode

  • Unit

    m2

  • Partner in Charge

    Jacob van Rijs

  • Partner Director

    Fokke Moerel

  • Design Team

    Markus Nagler, Roy Sieljes, Jonathan Schuster, Sven Thorissen

  • Visualization

    Antonio Luca Coco, Kirill Emelianov, Pavlos Ventouris

  • Strategy and Development

    Jan Knikker

  • Co-Architects

    N-V-O Nuyken von Oefele Architekten BDA

  • Artwork comission

    Christian Engelmann and Beate Engl

  • Structural Engineering

    Wolf+

  • MEP

    Teuber + Viel
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Forming the nucleus of the Werksviertel-Mitte district, an urban regeneration plan on a former industrial site, the 7,700m2 mixed-used development located close to Munich’s East Station stands out with its bold and expressive art façade featuring five-metre-tall verbal expressions found in German comics.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The design of WERK12 combines a simple form, honest materials, and transparent façades. Users can move around the building in multiple ways: the design’s external circulation core on the building’s northeastern side is supplemented by 3.25-metre-wide terraces that surround each floor of the building. These are connected by external staircases curling around the building to connect these generous open spaces (a playful reference to one of MVRDV’s most famous early projects, the Dutch Pavilion at the Expo2000 in Hanover). This public route up the building blurs the distinction between interior and exterior, placing the interior spaces in conversation with exterior balconies. These are additionally finished in the same material as the ground-level sidewalks to emphasise their status as part of the public area of the building.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The façade is animated by an urban art piece developed in tandem with local artists Christian Engelmann and Beate Engl, comprising bold lettering spelling out common expressions taken from the German version of Donald Duck comics. This 5-metre-tall lettering and the colloquial nature of the expressions chosen are a tribute to the graffiti culture and extensive use of signage found on the old site. At night, the appearance of the building is transformed by its illumination strategy. Simple geometries and honest materials morph into a vibrant light show.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

“The area of the Werksviertel-Mitte district has already undergone such interesting changes, transforming from a potato factory to a legendary entertainment district,” says founding partner of MVRDV Jacob van Rijs. “With our design, we wanted to respect and celebrate that history, while also creating a foundation for the next chapter. WERK12 is stylish and cool on one hand, but on the other, it doesn’t take itself so seriously – it’s not afraid to say ‘PUH’ to passers-by!”

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The five floors of the building are occupied by restaurants and bars on the ground floor, the offices of Audi Business Innovations on the top floor, and a three-storey gym in between that includes one storey dedicated to a swimming pool. WERK12’s floor-to-ceiling glass walls, combined with its location near to the train station, provide the upper levels with stunning views towards central Munich, punctuated in places by the lettering on the building’s terraces – many of which take on a new meaning when read in reverse.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

A key to the design was the flexibility of the spaces. The building’s extra-high ceilings – with 5.5 metres between each floor – allows for mezzanines or other level changes to be added by future users. The placement of the circulation on the outside of the building means that the interiors can be easily reconfigured, while also providing structural stability through the use of the diagonal staircases.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Munich, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MVRDV
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Germany
Cite: "WERK12 / MVRDV" 18 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926797/werk12-mvrdv/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream