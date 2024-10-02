Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

From subtle light beams to wide openings, skylights transform natural light into a powerful architectural tool, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow that adds movement and vitality to buildings. This intricate dance captivates not only with the patterns the light casts on surfaces but also with the practical benefits of overhead lighting, such as improved thermal comfort and enhanced well-being.

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 2 of 28Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 3 of 28Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 4 of 28Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 5 of 28Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - More Images+ 23

In tropical climates, where high temperatures and humidity are common, skylights are crucial for adapting buildings to these conditions. When used strategically, they help regulate indoor temperatures. When combined with natural ventilation, skylights enhance air circulation and help dissipate heat, resulting in a cooler and more comfortable environment. They also reduce the need for daytime artificial lighting, leading to significant energy savings—a valuable feature in homes located in tropical regions with long, sunny days.

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 13 of 28
Zig House / Dat Thu Design and Construction. © Minq Bui
Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 14 of 28
Zig House / Dat Thu Design and Construction. Section

Skylights are more than just functional; they bring aesthetic and poetic value to tropical architecture. Whether illuminating small spaces like hallways and bathrooms or large living areas, skylights have become icons of tropical design by enhancing a key feature: the seamless connection between the built environment and nature. By framing views of the sky, greenery, and natural light, they add a contemplative, sensory layer to spaces. This effect is amplified when paired with other elements typical of tropical architecture, like brise-soleils, large windows, and verandas. Together, these features not only improve thermal comfort and energy efficiency but also elevate the aesthetic experience. The result is architecture that smartly responds to the climate while celebrating the interplay of light, shadow, and nature.

Below are 20 examples of homes built in tropical regions where skylights take center stage.

DS House / Studio Arthur Casas

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 4 of 28
DS House / Studio Arthur Casas. © Ricardo Labougle

The Ridge House / Enviarch Studio

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 5 of 28
The Ridge House / Enviarch Studio. © Yash R Jain

A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 23 of 28
A Dialogue with the Past House / A Threshold. © Atik Bheda

Vila Madalena Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 17 of 28
Vila Madalena Residence / Arquitetura Gui Mattos. © Lela Leme

Zig House / Dat Thu Design and Construction

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 12 of 28
Zig House / Dat Thu Design and Construction. © Minq Bui

The Vaulted House / Vrushaket Pawar + Architects (VP+A)

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 11 of 28
The Vaulted House / Vrushaket Pawar + Architects (VP+A). © PHX India

In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 3 of 28
In Between Gardens Residence / A Threshold. © Atik Bheda

3 Patios House / Once Once Arquitectura

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 25 of 28
3 Patios House / Once Once Arquitectura. © Camila Cossio

Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 27 of 28
Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura. © Alejandro Loustaunau

Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 15 of 28
Veranda House / sigit.kusumawijaya. © M. Ifran Nurdin

Gama Issa V2.0 / studio mk27

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 26 of 28
Gama Issa V2.0 / studio mk27. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House of Light Voids / byrayboedi

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 16 of 28
House of Light Voids / byrayboedi. Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

CPK75 House / AOMO

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 8 of 28
CPK75 House / AOMO. © DOF Sky|Ground

Media Agua House Refurbishment / El Sindicato Arquitectura

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 7 of 28
Media Agua House Refurbishment / El Sindicato Arquitectura. © Andrés Villota

Casa em Rifaina / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 2 of 28
Casa em Rifaina / Cacau Ribeiro Interiores. © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Le Tranquil House / Studio WhiteScape

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 18 of 28
Le Tranquil House / Studio WhiteScape. © PhxIndia

0 to 150 LVL House / i2a Architects Studio

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 19 of 28
0 to 150 LVL House / i2a Architects Studio. © Running Studios

Ineffable Light House / A Threshold

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 20 of 28
Ineffable Light House / A Threshold. © Atik Bheda

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 28 of 28
Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio. © Monika Sathe Photography

Doble Soga House / Architekten, Felipe Palacios + Johann Moeller

Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting - Image 21 of 28
Doble Soga House / Architekten, Felipe Palacios + Johann Moeller. © Bicubik

Camilla Ghisleni
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Skylights in Tropical Architecture: 20 Homes That Redefine Natural Lighting" [Claraboias na arquitetura tropical: 20 casas que reinventam a iluminação natural ] 02 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021425/skylights-in-tropical-architecture-20-homes-that-redefine-natural-lighting> ISSN 0719-8884

