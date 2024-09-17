Green Therapy: How Does Nature Contribute to Healing Hospitalized Patients?

Save this picture! Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen / Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects + Mikkelsen Architects + STED. © Sjavit Maestro

Connection with nature has become increasingly important in architectural theory and practice in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which emphasized the role of natural environments in healing. During this time, many scientific studies highlighted the positive effects of green spaces on human well-being, whether in workplaces, homes, or urban areas. With these proven benefits, it is clear that incorporating natural elements into hospital designs is crucial, creating spaces that provide vital support for patients facing physical or mental challenges.

Although the topic is gaining more attention today, the idea that nature aids patient recovery is not new to medicine. Throughout history, various cultures have recognized the link between green spaces and healing—from the Taoist Chinese, who created gardens and greenhouses for their believed health benefits, to the therapeutic gardens of European monasteries in the Middle Ages. However, as technology advanced, the connection between nature and healing gradually lost prominence, and gardens in hospital settings became less valued. With the rise of scientific studies confirming the therapeutic benefits of nature, hospitals are now reintegrating green spaces into their designs, reviving this crucial relationship for patient well-being.

An essential article, led by environmental psychologist Roger Ulrich, was published in Science magazine in 1984. Titled 'View Through a Window May Influence Recovery from Surgery,' it was the first to use the strict standards of modern medical research — with precise experimental controls and measurable health outcomes — to show that simply looking at a garden can speed up recovery from surgeries, infections, and other illnesses. Ulrich and his team analyzed the medical records of patients recovering from gallbladder surgery at a hospital in Pennsylvania. The findings revealed that patients with windows facing trees recovered, on average, one day faster than those whose windows faced a brick wall. Those with a view of nature also needed fewer painkillers and experienced fewer post-surgery complications.

Forty years after Ulrich's pioneering study, further research has continued to support his 1984 findings with new evidence. For example, a study published in the International Journal of Environment Public Research in 2021 revealed that viewing nature images not only reduces negative emotions like sadness and anxiety but also improves clinical outcomes by decreasing pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue. The research suggests that nature's healing effects come from two main mechanisms: First, viewing nature shifts attention away from pain. Second, it triggers the release of neurotransmitters that boost well-being through the enjoyment of natural beauty.

While the calming and uplifting effects of nature are widely recognized, scientific studies are essential for guiding design decisions in hospital environments. Beyond simply offering a pleasant view, the therapeutic benefits of landscaped areas can include interactive elements. 'Healing gardens' can help patients gain a sense of independence, promote social interaction, provide opportunities for physical activity, and offer natural distractions.

To support this idea, the publication Healing Gardens: Therapeutic Benefits and Design Recommendations provides important guidelines for designing green spaces in hospitals. It stresses the need for easy access and clear signage for people with physical disabilities, such as wheelchair users. The study also emphasizes safety, recommending handrails and smooth surfaces. Furniture like benches and chairs should be comfortable and movable, allowing users to choose their seating. Additionally, gardens should be visible so that everyone, including patients with limited mobility, can enjoy the space, even if only by viewing it from their beds.

In this context, green spaces are becoming more valued and integrated into hospital designs to improve the experience of both patients and medical staff. Examples like the Texas Medical Center and Friends Hospital in Pennsylvania, highlighted in the book Restorative Gardens, show how incorporating landscapes can aid in patient recovery. Similarly, the Maggie Centers are famous for their human-centered architecture, which was inspired by the question: "If architecture can negatively impact patients by increasing their anxiety, could it also be designed to be healing and restorative?"

Rather than sticking strictly to design guidelines or formulas, hospital spaces should focus on a human-centered approach that supports and comforts patients during their most vulnerable moments, moving away from the often impersonal atmosphere of these environments. Integrating green spaces is particularly beneficial in this context. While not a complete solution, green spaces have been shown to significantly aid patients in their recovery, offering relief and creating a more healing environment.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment.