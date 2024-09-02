Mega-cities, Mega-projects, and Mega-slums: Exploring Urbanization in India

Save this picture! Mumbai, India. Image © Andrei Armiagov via Shutterstock

As a result of the nation’s ardent aspirations for growth and development, the social, economic, and physical landscape of India has transformed. A significant portion of the region’s population is of working age and comprises a massive market size, making India a land of opportunity especially in the eyes of foreign investors.

Reflecting this context, multiple mega-cities and mega-projects characterize the built environment and push the nation toward superpower status. On the flip side of the coin, these visionary projects along with the trend of rapid urbanization also bring in a range of side effects - the spread of informal settlements and in turn, the challenges to equitable development.

+ 2

Mega-cities, mega-projects, and mega-slums - the interplay between these three phenomena aptly describes India’s urban landscape. It describes the energy of aspiration and ambition while also addressing the stark contractions and pressing challenges that demand thoughtful solutions and integrated planning.

Mega-cities

Mega-cities, defined as urban areas with a population of 10 million or more, are rising in number, particularly in India. The metropolises of the South Asian subcontinent are large in scale, hosting complex ecosystems that drive economic growth and innovation. Currently home to five recognized mega-cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai - the UN’s World Cities Report forecasts the addition of two more cities by the year 2030. These urban regions attract millions of migrants each year, with the promise of better job opportunities, education, and quality of life.

India’s megacities are getting larger and are growing in number, which presents both opportunities and challenges. These cities contend with social difficulties like inequality and exclusion, environmental concerns like air pollution and waste management, and infrastructure demands on housing, transportation, and basic services, all while being major drivers of wealth and employment.

Mega-projects

Alongside the establishment of mega-cities, the government has initiated multiple large-scale infrastructure projects to address the country’s development goals and urbanization needs. These mega-projects span various sectors. For instance, in regard to transportation infrastructure, the National Highways Development Project aims to improve the connectivity between cities while catalyzing urban development along its path.

In addition to national-level projects, individual states and cities are heavily investing in their own mega-infrastructure projects. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are undertaking transportation upgrades, including metro systems, flyovers, and road expansions. These projects are financed through various models, including public-private partnerships and foreign direct investment.

Mega-projects are motivated by a reform-oriented lens that views insufficient infrastructure as the main barrier to economic expansion. However, they often have a large social cost in addition to the promise of increased urban life and economic prosperity. Large-scale relocations are required for many of these projects, which calls for intensive rehabilitation work. The displacement of communities, particularly those from lower-income groups, can aggravate urban inequality and contribute to the growth of slums. The degree to which these projects meet the demands of all city inhabitants and blend in with the current urban fabric will determine their success.

Mega-slums

On the flip side of mega-cities and projects are the parallel growth of mega-slums. The vast informal settlements house millions of urban poor who often miss out on the benefits brought in by ambitious and monumental infrastructure projects. Despite the challenges they face, mega-slums play an important role in the urban economy. For example, Dharavi, which is often cited as the world's largest slum, is estimated to have an annual output of $1 billion.

Rapid migration outpaces the abilities of formal urban planning and housing provision in the country, leading to the proliferation of slum settlements. This issue demands the attention not just of built environment professionals but also of policymakers. The Maharashtra Housing and Urban Development Authority's Slum Rehabilitation Scheme (SRS), established in 1995, is one of the most prominent efforts to tackle this issue. The scheme incentivizes private developers to construct high-rise apartment complexes, offering free 225-square-foot units to eligible slum dwellers.

Despite their intentions, the SRS and similar initiatives have been criticized for a one-size-fits-all approach. Many slum dwellers find that the proposed high-rise apartments do not suit their traditional way of life or economic activities. These communities often rely on specific spatial arrangements and structures that are difficult to replicate in modern buildings. Additionally, slum rehabilitation projects frequently encounter challenges related to eligibility criteria, corruption, and coordination among NGOs, private developers, and government agencies. The complex social and economic networks that have developed within slum communities over time can be disrupted by the process of formalization.

Balancing Ambition and Equity

India treads a tricky path, striving for a balance between infrastructural ambition and equitable urban living. The way forward calls for harmony – a multifaceted approach that caters to the complexities of urban development while ensuring equal distribution of the benefits of growth. One such approach may be to adopt a dispersed urbanization model where emphasis is placed on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. To understand that rural communities in India hold immense significance in preserving cultural identity, promoting sustainability, and fostering communal cohesion, which can be templates for catering to this new urban population.

Other solutions include implementing more participatory urban planning processes and improving coordination between different levels of government. A greater focus on affordable housing policies and measures along with a reconsideration of slum rehabilitation strategies is crucial. Such measures must acknowledge informal settlements as integral parts of the urban fabric rather than problems to be eliminated.

A balanced approach to urban planning will provide India an opportunity to leverage both its demographic dividend and economic potential to create world-class cities. Bringing a commitment to inclusivity into the vision of ambition and prosperity will allow the country to develop cities and projects that are not just mega in scale but in impact.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled India: Building for Billions, where we discuss the effects of population rise, urbanization, and economic growth on India’s built environment. Through the series, we explore local and international innovations responding to India’s urban growth. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.