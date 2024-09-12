Between the Sacred and the Profane: The Story Behind the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lisbon

Save this picture! Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lisbon © Rui Cavaleiro

As a landmark of contemporary religious architecture in Portugal, the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus stands in contrast to traditional models, representing a work free from historicist stigmas. Resulting from a design competition organized in 1960, the church is notable for its civic dimension, urban role, and its anti-monumental and social significance. Integrated into the regular grid of the Avenidas Novas neighborhood, this example of the Movement for the Renewal of Sacred Art is part of a larger parish complex that often goes unnoticed by passersby. Its external street creates an unexpected public space, inviting people to enter and engage in a courtyard where architecture and the city merge. Finely crafted in terms of spatiality, detail, and light, the church holds many surprises for those who venture inside.

These unique characteristics led to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus featuring in the 13th edition of the Open House Lisboa festival, titled "Hybrid Projects for Transitional Spaces." Part of the Open House Europe 2024 program, this event offered free visits to 74 sites, showcasing the transformations Lisbon has experienced over time.

The church's inclusion in the festival is also because, despite being considered one of the most significant architectural works of the past half-century in Portugal, it is paradoxically one of the least known among the Portuguese and one of the least remembered by architects. This may have been one of the intentions of architects Nuno Teotónio Pereira, Pedro Vieira de Almeida, and Nuno Portas when they created a work so seamlessly integrated into Lisbon's urban landscape that it almost goes unnoticed while still embodying the true essence of the city.

Unlike traditional religious buildings, the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is not a standalone structure surrounded by empty space. Instead, it is an intricate design directly connected to its urban surroundings, featuring a staircase street that links and blends private and public, sacred and profane. Located on a small plot surrounded by tall buildings, the church uses different levels with overlapping platforms that connect the sanctuary and the baptistery, creating a pathway scaled for people. This complex layout was designed to highlight the façades of existing buildings, so both the church and the parish center were built along the edges of the plot at various levels, leaving a central open space. The cemetery is above street level. These solutions prevented the courtyard and cemetery from being too small, earning the project the description of a "clever fit." Its connection with the city extends beyond its physical form, including a program that features community spaces such as a library and a 600-seat hall for cultural activities—an innovation, especially in the 1960s.

The project was the result of a competition organized by the MRAR – Movement for the Renewal of Religious Art. This initiative, founded in 1953, brought together architects, visual artists, and historians who aimed to enhance the dignity and artistic quality of religious buildings in Portugal. The MRAR opposed traditionalist models and sought to create contemporary religious architecture free from historicist influences. The goal was to avoid both "false traditionalism" and "false modernism" in construction, leading to greater simplicity and clarity in sacred spaces. The Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is the culmination of this movement.

The competition attracted 66 entries, indicating strong interest in the new church for the capital. However, only 14 proposals were considered suitable for evaluation, due to the complexity of the program and the site, which led to a high rate of withdrawals. The chosen project was praised for its "authentic language, highlighted by the movement of structural elements and the distribution of light," according to the jury's evaluation report. The jury also valued the detailed study of circulation and processional routes, noting that "this preliminary design demonstrates a deep understanding of the subject and presents architectural qualities that ensure a work of great value." Throughout the project and construction, the courtyard remained the central welcoming space. Although the shapes of the church and parish center became more regular, the new open quadrangle and the covered area are still key elements of the design.

Breaking with religious tradition, the project draws on the model of the original Romanesque church, enhancing the connection between the sacred space and the surrounding community. This connection is enhanced by the urban and minimalist style of the exposed concrete. Although concrete is often viewed as rough and harsh, it achieves a refined and elegant appearance in this church due to careful detailing. Even though the surface is textured, the overall effect is surprisingly delicate. Like a sculpture carved from a single block, the church features spaces with varying levels of intimacy, created through flowing geometries and dramatic lighting. Beyond its design and materials, the architects succeeded in making the church blend well with the surrounding large buildings and, more importantly, engage closely with the city. It integrates seamlessly into Lisbon’s urban fabric, inviting the city to connect with the sacred space.

