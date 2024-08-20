The Netherlands Pavilion Explores Collaboration and Clean Energy Systems at Expo 2025 Osaka

Save this picture! Courtesy of Netherlands Pavilion | Common Ground

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has recently unveiled the theme and design of its Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, in a presentation held in Osaka City. The pavilion's theme, “Common Ground: Creating a New Dawn Together,” emphasizes the Netherlands’ dedication to fostering mutual understanding to address global challenges. Designed by RAU Architects, the pavilion's circular design features a prominent illuminated sphere at its center, symbolizing a new era of unlimited clean energy, akin to a “man-made sun” signaling a future powered by sustainable resources.

The pavilion is designed as a fully circular structure featuring an anthropogenic (“man-made”) sun at its center. This design symbolizes a new era of clean, unlimited, and accessible energy, reflecting the rising sun’s promise of a future empowered by collaboration. Visitors will be introduced to new technologies focused on harnessing the boundless energy of water, underscoring the pavilion’s role in promoting advancements in energy transition.

The Pavilion’s emphasis extends beyond showcasing technologies to addressing how clean and renewable energy can vastly improve quality of life. By facilitating sustainable innovations, the pavilion aims to tackle critical issues such as climate change, food security, and global health. The ability to develop solutions that save lives and enhance well-being highlights the pivotal role of clean energy in shaping a more resilient and prosperous future.

The Netherlands pavilion also confronts the significant challenges of the energy transition. It acknowledges the urgent need to address raw material scarcity and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. By focusing on renewable resources like wind, sun, and water, the Pavilion promotes a transition to sustainable energy systems that minimize environmental impact. This approach reinforces the Netherlands' dedication to innovation, circular design, and a sustainable future for all.

We humans are guests on earth. Our planet is a closed system, nothing more is added. Everything that does not grow is limited, which is why we are confronted with the finiteness of our fossil energy sources and material supply. How could we make the finite infinite? --The Netherlands Pavilion

The design is a product of a collaborative effort by the consortium "A New Dawn," which includes RAU Architects, experience design studio Tellart, engineering consultancy DGMR, and Japanese construction firm Asanuma. RAU Architects leads the project with a focus on circular design and sustainable materials, ensuring that the Pavilion not only showcases cutting-edge solutions for clean energy but also provides an immersive, educational experience for visitors.

In addition to the Pavilion, the Netherlands has launched the “Road2Osaka” campaign to strengthen economic, political, and cultural ties with Japan and East Asia. This campaign aims to co-create innovations under the “Common Ground” theme, reinforcing the Netherlands' role in driving global energy transitions and fostering collaborative solutions for a resilient future. The Expo 2025 Osaka, running from April 13 to October 13, 2025, will serve as a platform for these groundbreaking initiatives.

Taking place between April 13 and October 13, 2025, the World Expo 2025 will serve a platform for different countries to present their latest advancements and priorities. In other similar news, Canada has just released its design for Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting Canadian innovation, resources, investment, and education to the region. Additionally, Uzbekistan's Pavilion also utilizes a modular and reusable wooden grid system, which is in plans to be reconstructed following the World Expo. Finally, Qatar has unveiled the design of its national pavilion designed by Kengo Kama & Associates, blending traditional craftsmanship from Qatar and Japan.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.